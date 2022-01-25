Kelly Rizzo Says the ‘World Will Never Be the Same’ Without Late Husband Bob Saget

Bob Saget left a lasting impact on anyone he met and on whoever was lucky enough to see his work. That includes his wife, Kelly Rizzo.

It has been just over two weeks since the death of Bob Saget. He was found deceased in a Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Orlando, Florida, just hours after performing for a sold-out crowd in Jacksonville. Saget’s unexpected death has flipped everyone’s world upside down. That goes especially so for Kelly Rizzo, Saget’s 42-year-old wife.

Rizzo took to social media on Monday where she posted a heartfelt message to her late husband alongside a picture of them together on vacation.

“My incredible husband. The world will never be the same.”

It would be hard for anyone to cope with the sudden loss of their spouse. But Kelly Rizzo has thousands of people who are supporting her and sending her love.

“This looks like such a happy memory,” one of Rizzo’s followers said. “Thanks for sharing it with us! Thinking of you often Kelly.”

“This is what true love looks like,” another follower commented. “You two made so many wonderful memories on those Cabo trips. I know he loved quality time with you more than anything. Love you, Kelly.”

“Sending you so much love!!” a third person said. “He will never be forgotten.”

Kelly Rizzo Reflects On Final Days With Bob Saget

In an interview with Good Morning America, Kelly Rizzo reflected on her husband’s final days. Saget battled COVID-19 at one point, but Rizzo said it “wasn’t anything serious.” For all she knew, he was in great health when he died.

“He just wanted to spread love and laughter and he did it so amazingly,” Rizzo told the outlet. “I’m just so proud of him because he truly brought people together. He was just so wonderful and I was just so honored to be his wife and to be able to be a part of it and bring him any bit of happiness that I could because he deserved it.”

Rizzo also discussed the final text messages between her and Saget. You may want to get your tissues ready.

“I was just very grateful that it was all ‘I love you so much.’ I think I said, ‘I love you dearly,’ and he said, ‘I love you endlessly.’ And then I said, ‘I can’t wait to see you tomorrow.'”

That’s how Kelly Rizzo will remember Bob Saget — all love. And that’s how so many of his fans will remember him as well.

“It was just all love. He valued every single second that we had together. That’s why this is so heartbreaking, but at the same time I know that every second that we had together was just maximized to the fullest.”