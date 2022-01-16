Kelly Rizzo Shares Touching Tribute to Late Husband Bob Saget Following Funeral

Following the funeral of Bob Saget, the Full House star’s wife Kelly Rizzo took to her Instagram account to share a touching tribute for the latest actor and comedian.

In the sweet post, Rizzo described Bob Saget as the most incredible man on Earth. “My sweet husband. After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: how much was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH.”

Bob Saget’s widow then declared that she was the one who got to go on “this crazy ride” with the actor and to be in his life for the past six years. “We had that time to make each other the happiest we’d ever been and change each other’s lives forever. I got to be the one to love him and cherish him. He deserves all the love. Every ounce of it.”

Rizzo goes on to write that if you were in Bob Saget’s life, you knew he loved you. “He never missed an opportunity to tell you.”

Kelly Rizzo Describes Her Late Husband Bob Saget as Force

While continuing her special tribute to Bob Saget, Kelly Rizzo states that the Full House star was a force and it was like nothing anyone has ever seen. “I’m sure every one of you out there, whether you knew him or not, was in awe of the enormous outpouring of love and tribute for this special man.”

Also in her tribute, Rizzo states she doesn’t have any regrets when it comes to her marriage to Bob Saget. “We loved each other so damn much and told each other 500 times every day. Constantly. I know how much he loved me until the very last moment. And he knew the same. I’m so grateful for that Not everyone gets that.”

Rizzo then revealed that Bob Saget had so much more he wanted to do in his life. He also had so much more love to give as well. She said it will be her mission to share how amazing he was with the world. She will also try in some small way to keep spreading his message of love and laughter. However, Saget’s wife does confirm that she will not be doing stand-up.

“I also want to keep sharing how important the Scleroderma Research Foundation was to him,” Bob Saget’s widow went on to add. “I just want to make him proud. And his girls, I will love you all with all my heart always. Honey, I love you more than anything, forever.”