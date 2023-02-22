Kelsey Grammer Opens Up About Former ‘Cheers’ Co-Star Kirstie Alley Months After Her Death

Months after Kirstie Alley passed away at 71 after a short battle with cancer, Kelsey Grammer opens up about his former Cheers co-star.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

During his recent appearance on The Rachael Ray Show, which will air on Wednesday (February 22nd), Grammer spoke about his decades-long friendship with Alley. “I loved Kirstie,” the actor gushed. He then proclaimed that the late actress was always beautiful. “She had that thing about her. She was a radiant human being and that came through her.”

Kelsey Grammer then shared that Kirstie knew how to love and was very honest about her emotions all the time. He further recalled one time he was in trouble with the law and Alley supported him through the situation. “She showed up,” he continued. “She was one of the only ones who really showed up … to be supportive and that was magnificent.”

Grammer also described Alley as a wonderful person who always made him laugh. “Everything she did made me giggle. The first time I went to her house there were lemurs living on the property and I thought, only in Kirstie’s world.”

The Frasier star also said that he going to reunite with Alley at a book signing, but she didn’t make it to the event. “About a week later she was gone,” he went on to add.

Kelsey Grammer’s ‘Cheers’ Co-Star Kirstie Alley Died on December 5, 2022

In a statement, Kirstie Alley’s children, True and Lillie Parker, shared the official news of the Cheers star’s death.

“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce, and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” they shared. “She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead.”

The siblings also stated that as iconic as their mother was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother. Kelsey Grammer issued a statement to Entertainment Tonight about Alley’s sudden passing. “I always believed grief for a public figure is a private matter,” he said. “But I will say I loved her.”

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kelsey Grammer revealed he would have loved Alley on the Frasier revival. “I was talking with the writers at one point and we’re casting one of the characters who could arguably be similar to Rebecca,” he shared. “And I said, ‘Boy, we need to find a girl much like Kirstie, who had a gift like Kirstie. She was so funny and so wonderful on Cheers. Really great gal.”

The Frasier revival is going to premiere on Paramount+ later this year.