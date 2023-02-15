Kelsey Grammer Reveals Whether or Not He’ll Return to ‘Cheers’ Bar During ‘Frasier’ Revival

With the production of his Frasier revival in full swing, Kelsey Grammer opens up about whether or not his character will be returning to the Cheers bar while living in Boston.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

During Wednesday’s episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna, Grammer did not confirm or deny that the Cheers bar will appear in the Frasier revival. “There’s mention of a certain bar,” he explained. However, the actor said he had heard the establishment had bellied up. “Someone recently told me they were there, so I guess it still may be happening.”

Actor and producer Kelsey Grammer talks to Hoda and Jenna about the revival of his hit series “Frasier,” saying that “it’s a new world, a new life” for his title character.



He also talks about his role in the new movie “Jesus Revolution” set in the 1970s. pic.twitter.com/NumEUDhKJx — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) February 15, 2023

Meanwhile, Kelsey Grammer stated the new series is “Frasier’s fourth act” after he had moved to Chicago. “We’ve shot two [episodes] already and the audience seems to be pretty responsive,” Kelsey explained. He also described Frasier as being a little more mature since aging. “He’s got a little more wisdom about him but he’s a little bit silly and takes certain things more seriously than most people do. That’s his character. And it’s been really fun to play him again.”

However, the Frasier revival plot hasn’t been revealed at this point. Grammer previously told PEOPLE that fans can expect a new Frasier. “He’s our brave little soldier that continues on in life, finding new challenges and a new love and new people and a new city and stuff like that.”

Grammer went on to add that he’s very excited to bring Frasier back and even honor his late co-star, John Mahoney. “We have to honor the fact that John Mahoney died and that Martin is no longer with us. We’ll be dealing with that for sure.”

Kelsey Grammer Talks About Former ‘Frasier’ Co-Star Not Returning For the Revival

Along with discussing John Mahoney, Kelsey Grammer spoke about how David Hyde Pierce, who played Frasier’s brother, Niles, wasn’t planning to return for the revival.

“David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles,” Grammer confirmed in November 2022. Despite his onscreen brother not returning, the actor says the casting development is working out. “In a very funny way, it just took us to a new place, which was what we originally wanted to do anyway, which was a Fraser third act. I’d an entirely new life for him.”

Also discussing who will appear on the revival, Grammer said, “The new world for Frasier is one of new friendships — and some new twists and turns he didn’t know were still in there.”

In regards to his immediate reaction to the Frasier revival’s first script, Kelsey added the he absolutely loved it. “I’ve had a couple runs through it, and I cried. So you know, I’m happy.”