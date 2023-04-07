Ken Jennings Won’t Compete In ‘Jeopardy’ Masters, and Fans Are Losing It

Ken Jennings will not be competing in the upcoming Jeopardy! Masters tournament that is set to air on May 8. Fans are not too happy with this news. Jennings will be the host, though.

As folks might remember, the initial announcement earlier this year revealed that the six highest-ranked, current Jeopardy! contestants would participate in “a champions league-style event” that would be led by Jennings. But some viewers were holding out hope that he would make an appearance as a player.

‘Jeopardy!’ Will Be Welcoming Back Some Of Its Top Winners and Champions

Instead, Jeopardy! fans can expect to welcome back tournament winners like Amy Schneider and Sam Buttrey. Favorites Matt Amodio, Andrew He, and Mattea Roach will also be making a comeback. Among them also is James Holzhauer, a Jeopardy! legend with several record titles under his belt.

Hearing that Holzhauer would be competing with newer contestants sparked passionate reactions from Jeopardy! fans. Many expressed a desire to see Jennings return to the competition as well.

“Let’s be honest. If Ken Jennings is not a contestant, is it really the Jeopardy masters? Shouldn’t they call it ‘the battle for second place’?” one person wrote on Twitter. “Ken should be competing in this!!!” a different follower said on Instagram. “Mr. Ken Jennings … would absolutely DEMOLISH the competition and score big Jennings Bucks,” another added, Good Housekeeping reports.

Masters Competition Might Be Different From Regular Playing Style

How will Jeopardy! Masters be different from other iterations of the beloved series? Unlike the Tournament of Champions that brings together contestants from a variety of skill sets, the Masters version features competitors who have already proven themselves with game streaks and impressive winnings.

Although there’s no word if the clues will be more difficult than the regular in-season ones, folks should be prepared to see intense matchups, thanks to unique playing styles.

As for how Jennings feels about staying on the sidelines for this quiz event, it sounds like he prefers it that way. “Look at this Jeopardy! Masters lineup. I’m glad I’m hosting and not playing,” he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, some of the show’s fans were upset over a recent Jennings ruling on an episode. Two contestants gave an answer that was deemed incorrect the first time that Jenning heard it. The quiz question was “After the Last Supper, Jesus traveled to this garden to pray & was arrested there.” The correct answer s the Garden of Gethsemane. A first contestant answered but pronounced Gethsemane wrong. Jennings said “no” to the answer. A second contestant gave a fuller answer, which Jennings accepted. Fans were ticked that Jennings did not accept that first answer.