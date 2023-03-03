Kevin Bacon on 35 Years of Marriage: Don’t ‘Take a Celebrity’s Advice on How to Stay Married’

Kevin Bacon has sage advice on staying married as he embarks on 35 years with his wife Kyra Sedgwick—don’t take his advice.

The two said “I do” on September 4, 1988, and have since welcomed two children into their lives; son Travis, 33, and daughter Sosie, 30. Over the years, they’ve remained one of Hollywood’s ideal couples, and many people have asked him how he manages to make his romance everlasting while living in an industry that makes love seem impossible.

But during a chat with Jimmy Kimmel on March 2, Kevin Bacon admitted he has no idea how he has such a successful marriage, so people shouldn’t go looking to him for tips.

“That’s a lot of years,” he said. “People feel a tremendous amount of excitement. Everybody wants to ask us about the secret, which I absolutely refuse to answer.”

Bacon then assures everyone that he’s not sitting on the “secret” to marriage either.

“I tell ya, marriage, let’s face it, it doesn’t work,” he laughed. “How many people stay married? Nobody.”

More importantly, the Footloose actor doesn’t think anyone should be going to Hollywood stars for relationship guidance.

“If I was to give some advice, I would say the one thing you don’t want to do is take a celebrity’s advice on how to stay married,” he laughed.

“It’s kind of a cop-out,” Kimmel replied. “But it’s good.”

Kevin Bacon Shares Horrifying First-Time Father Memory

And apparently, figuring it out as they go has been the couple’s gold standard in life. Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick got engaged after less than a year of dating, according to a PEOPLE timeline, and they married about 8 months after the engagement.

Life continued moving fast after the wedding, as well. As Kevin shared with Kimmel, Sedgwick got pregnant on the honeymoon, and neither of them knew what to do once the baby came.

“She was 23 and I was 30,” he continued. “When we had our son, Trav, we were here in L.A… We didn’t know anything. We knew nothing about raising a kid.”

Kevin Bacon then shared that one of his first experiences in fatherhood was terrifying. When Travis was only four days old, he drove to a hotel with him. After he pulled up to the valet, he jumped out of the car and slammed the door shut without “thinking.” The keys were in the ignition and the windows were up, and the car locked, with his newborn in the backseat.

“To say I lost my sh** would be an understatement,” he noted.

Luckily, the valet knew exactly what to do and got Travis out of the car within minutes. But the memory remains tragic for Bacon.