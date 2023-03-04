Kevin Bacon Recalls Locking Newborn Son in Car and the Valet That Saved Him

Less than a week after becoming a new father, Kevin Bacon accidentally locked his son, Travis, in a running car. Fortunately, a “superhero” valet was on hand to help.

The Footloose star visited Jimmy Kimmel Live this week to talk about his family and career, and he recalled the day that the horrifying incident happened.

Bacon was filming his 1990 horror movie Tremors at the time and was staying at a hotel. One day, when he drove up to his hotel’s valet podium, he got out of the car and shut the door while the engine was running, the windows were up, and the keys were in the ignition.

The car locked, and Travis was in the backseat.

“It was the Chateau Marmont here in L.A., which at that time was one of the few hotels that would allow us to bring the dog … We had rented a car and I don’t know, I was scattered. I wasn’t really thinking,” he explained to Kimmel.

“Pulled up to the valet at the hotel, jumped out of the car, slammed the door, car still running, keys in the car, windows up, baby still in the car,” he continued. “And my little guy was, I think, 4 days old at the time. So to say I lost my s— would be an understatement.”

Kevin Bacon Reconnected with the Valet Years Later

Luckily, the valet on duty knew exactly what to do. Without a moment’s hesitation, he wrapped a towel around his fist and punched out a small triangular window on the car then reached through and unlocked the door. Kevin Bacon said it took “literally 3 seconds” for “this amazing, heroic dude” to save the day.

“Bam! Right through that window” Bacon said. “…Punched through it. Took it right out. I was like, ‘Wow, that’s some superhero stuff right there.”

Bacon and his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, are now the parents of two children. Travis, who is 33, and daughter Sosie, who is 30. Today, the actor may call himself a successful father. But at the time of the incident, he wasn’t so sure.

“I was probably not the first jackass that ever did that, I’m thinking,” Bacon laughed.

The 64-year-old said he went back to the Chateau Marmont years later and the valet still worked there, so he asked him if he remembered the incident. He, of course, did.

“He said yeah, and, you know, we laughed about it and stuff,” Bacon added. “… I would like to think I tipped him well.”