Kiefer Sutherland Fan Favorite Series Resurges on Netflix Years After Getting Cancelled

Kiefer Sutherland‘s political drama Designated Survivor closed shop four years ago but it’s found new life among viewers. Currently, it’s among the Top 10 TV shows on Netflix at No. 9. There is no surefire evidence that can claim to help Designated Survivor land among the top shows. But it might be getting a boost from a new Netflix political thriller titled The Night Agent.

Designated Survivor follows Thomas Kirkman, played by Kiefer Sutherland, who is named as the designated survivor for the State of the Union address. An explosion kills everyone ahead of him in the presidential line of succession. This leads to Kirkman becoming President and trying to uncover the truth behind the attack.

Kiefer Sutherland Drama Moved From ABC To Netflix After First 2 Seasons

Much like Kirkman, the drama also did some skipping. It received a straight-to-series order in 2015 and premiered to over 10 million viewers in 2016. ABC surprisingly canceled the series after two seasons in 2018, but Netflix announced later that year that it would pick it up for a 10-episode third season. Unfortunately, due to conflicts, the streamer ended up canceling it as well, just a month after the season premiered. Now four years later, the show seems to be doing better than ever, PopCulture reports.

The resurgence is a bit odd, especially considering how long it’s been since the series was canceled. But it’s not uncommon for similar titles on Netflix to come around if one is doing well since the other title would have likely been recommended to viewers. If that was the case, The Night Agent, which has been dominating the Netflix charts and was already renewed for a second season, could have definitely been the cause behind it.

‘The Night Agent’ Becomes Third-Most-Viewed Debuting Series On Netflix

Although The Night Agent doesn’t follow a secretary-turned-U.S. President, it is a thriller that takes place at the White House. The series, which stars Gabriel Basso in the title role, became the third-most-viewed debuting series on Netflix in the first four days, getting renewed for a Season 2 in just a week.

It’s not so surprising to see that another political drama has found its way back to Netflix’s charts after The Night Agent, but if only this was right after Designated Survivor ended. Maybe that could have changed things, and a Season 4 would have happened, but now we’ll never know. At least it will always be there to stream. New fans will be able to find it on Netflix.