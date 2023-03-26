Kiefer Sutherland Says This 80s Film Role Changed His Life: ‘God, I Was Lucky I Got That Audition’

Kiefer Sutherland makes his highly-anticipated return to TV on Sunday with his new Paramount+ series Rabbit Hole. The new thriller follows a string of similarly themed hits for Sutherland, like Fox’s iconic 24 and his ABC/Netflix series Designated Survivor. The 56-year-old Sutherland plays John Weir, a morally ambiguous corporate spy who gets a dose of his own medicine when someone frames him for murder.

The show leans on a familiar vibe as other Sutherland shows, the actor admits. But he makes a good point, as well. To be at the top of your game as an actor, you also have to stay busy. And Sutherland believes the top-notch performances in Rabbit Hole are worthy of immediate consideration.

“24 was good on almost every level for my career. The most substantial benefit was I really began to honestly learn some technique as an actor. And as someone making film,” the actor said. “When I started, if you look for a career that was thought of as perfect, it would’ve been Robert De Niro with Taxi Driver and The Godfather. He basically did a film every two years. I think a lot of younger actors tried to emulate that. I didn’t really.”

Sutherland said his time on 24, which basically equated to the equivalent of 120 films in terms of screen time, allowed him to work everyday without “harming” his career.

Kiefer Sutherland said “the most fun he’s ever had filming” was on Young Guns, but a different 80s flick meant more for his career

“There was a level of things I learned. And I don’t want to sound like a bragger. But I felt that I got to a level of sophistication about how to interpret and perform a role. While also leaving myself completely open for people to disagree,” he said. “There was a confidence I had at the end of 24 that I absolutely did not have at the beginning. And for that I will be forever grateful.”

To even get to a place in his career where he could manage a load like 24, Sutherland had to come up through the Hollywood ranks. But the actor seemingly relishes those day, as well, and remembers fondly one 80s movie in particular.

“I had no idea Lost Boys was going to be the success it was. We didn’t realize that it was going to represent a time in filmmaking,” he reflected. “I certainly didn’t expect to run into grandchildren — and, in a couple cases, great-grandchildren — who would say to me, ‘My dad showed me this movie, do you mind signing it for me?’

“That film, for whatever reason, has gone through three or four generations. That’s something I’m really proud of. You just didn’t expect it to do what it did, and it never stopped. You just look back and go, ‘God, I was lucky I got that audition.’ I was lucky Joel Schumacher hired me.”