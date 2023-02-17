Kimberly Williams-Paisley Shows Support to Bruce Willis After Health Update: ‘My Mom Had This Too’

Kimberly Williams-Paisley is showing support to Bruce Willis after learning he was diagnosed with the same debilitating disease that took her mother.

Willis’ wife, Emma Hemming Willis, announced yesterday (Feb. 16) that her husband’s condition has worsened since the family announced his battle with aphasia, and now doctors have determined that he is suffering from frontotemporal dementia.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

People reported the news yesterday evening on Instagram, and Williams-Paisley was quick to respond with sincere empathy and support.

“My mom had this too,” she commented under the post. “Sending love to his family.”

Kimberly Williams-Paisley’s mother, Linda Williams, died in 2016 from frontotemporal dementia. The disease, which is similar to Alzheimer’s, is rare and only accounts for 10 to 20 percent of dementia cases.

Mayo Clinic explained that the disorder causes portions of the frontotemporal to shrink. Those who are diagnosed may have “dramatic changes in their personalities,” while others may lose their ability to speak properly.

Emma announced Bruce’s news on Instagram writing, “since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

Kimberly Williams-Paisley is an Advocate for Those Suffering from Bruce Willis’ Condition

As Kimberly Williams-Paisley explained to Parade in 2019, watching a loved one suffer from dementia is a traumatic experience that causes fear, anger, and guilt, and living through it firsthand has led the actress to become an advocate for the disease.

“So many caregivers and family members feel so much guilt about everything,” she said. “There’s no graceful way through it, really. It’s a very complicated illness.”

Following her mother’s death, Williams-Paisley, her husband, country music star Brad Paisley, and her siblings, Jay and Ashley, began an annual Dance Party to End ALZ fundraiser in Nashville, TN.

Each year, the family hosts several musicians to raise money for treatment and awareness. Last year’s event, which took place at the iconic Wildhorse Saloon on Sunday, November 13, was the fifth. And it included performances from singers such as Paisley, Dierks Bentley, and Tracy Lawrence.

Since beginning the event, Kimberly Williams-Paisley has raised over $1 million.