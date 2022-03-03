Kirk Baily, ‘Salute Your Shorts’ and ‘Melrose Place’ Actor, Dies at 59

Kirk Baily, an actor who is best known for his role as camp counselor Kevin “Ug” Lee on Nickelodeon’s sitcom Salute Your Shorts has reportedly passed away at the age of 59.

According to TMZ, Kirk Baily’s domestic partner, Ranjani Brow, confirmed that the actor died on Monday (February 28th) after battling lung cancer. The late actor was diagnosed with the disease six months prior to his death. His family notes that he worked up until the last few months of his life. They stated that loved his career until the end.

Along with Salute Your Shorts, which ran for two seasons from 1991 to 1992. Kirk Baily also portrayed Greg Madigan for three episodes on Melrose Place. He also made an appearance on Beverly Hills, 90210, Sisters, 7th Heaven, Felicity, and Pacific Blue. In films, he was Coach Nichols in The 6th Man and Carl in 3 Ninjas: High Noon at Mega Mountain. The actor also appeared in 1988’s Killer Klowns from Outer SpaceHis voice career’s highlights include Frozen, Despicable Me 2, Hotel Transylvania, Big Hero 6, Bumblebee, and Minions. His most recent voice work was in 2022’s DC League of Super-Pets. The film is dedicated to his memory.

In 2019, Kirk Baily joined in on the Salute Your Shorts reunion. The event took place at The Good Burger Pop Up in Hollywood. TMZ notes that the actor remained close with his co-stars years (even decades) after the show went off the air.

Stars who worked alongside side Kirk Baily on Salute Your Shorts include Michael Bower, Trevor Eyster, Danny Cooksey, and Venus DeMilo Thomas.

Variety reports that Kirk Baily is survived by Brow and two children.

‘Salute Your Shorts’ Star Danny Cooksey Opened Up About His Favorite Episode Alongside Kirk Baily

During an interview with The Ringer, Danny Cooksey opened up about his favorite episode of Salute Your Shorts alongside Kirk Baily. “We also filmed really, really strangely. We would do four [episodes] and then come back and do two. But I think it was a capture the flag episode with a bunch of water balloons. My character really never got his [comeuppance]. Unlike Kirk, who played the counselor. Every week, the poor guy was a target”

The Salute Your Shorts castmate continued to reflect on his favorite episode. “In that particular episode, [there was] the Platoon death scene. Where I’m just getting smashed with water balloons. I remember walking to the set and every crew member on the planet had multiple water balloons. They were like, ‘All right, your turn, smarta—.’”

Fans of Kirk Baily took to Twitter to pay tribute to the late actor. One fan writes, “RIP Kirk Baily. Let’s all salute the greatest TV camp counselor of all time, Kevin ‘Ug’ Lee from Salute Your Shorts.”

Another fan then tweeted, “RIP Kirk Baily. Loved his voice work in Trigun, Cowboy Bebop, Fushigi Yuugi, Kenshin, and several other 90s/early 2000s series.”