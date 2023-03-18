Kirk Cameron Children’s Book Event in Arkansas Met With Protest From Drag Queens

Not the attendees that were expected, Kirk Cameron’s children’s book event in Arkansas was met with protests from drags queens dressed in black and white clothing.

According to Fox News, the incident occurred on Friday (March 17th) during Kirk Cameron’s reading event in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Cameron’s book publisher, Brave Books, stated that the drag queens blocked the views of families and children as well as distracted others from the reading and remarks on stage.

Following the event, Cameron spoke to Fox News Digital about how he found the drag queen’s disruptions disturbing. “The small group of protesters, which included some grown men wearing silly makeup, dressed in skirts and heels, pretending to be women, listened to the reading of a kids’ book about God’s view of gender called, Elephants Are Not Birds,” he shared.

Kurt Cameron explained that at the end of the “sweet and funny” story, a singing elephant named Kevin. He was tricked by a vulture named “Culture” into thinking he may be a bird. The reader asked the audience, which included an estimated 300 children, “Do you think elephants can be birds, even if they strap on silly wings and a beak?”

Cameron then said the answer was in unison and with great laughter, “No!”

Kurt Cameron also told Fox News that he felt sad for the “men” in skirts. “As it is written, ‘You have taught the little children to praise you perfectly. May their example shame and silence your enemies.”

Kirk Cameron’s Book Publisher Says There Were An Estimated 500 ‘Enthusiastic’ Attendees at the Arkansas Event

Brave Books disclosed that there were an estimated 500 “enthusiastic” parents, grandparents, and children at the event.

The publisher then said that there were “protesters present” both inside and outside the library. The event was the sixth stop for Cameron’s “Freedom Island Tour,” where he would read his book As You Grow. Brave Books noted library staff was met with “opposition” from protesters who joined the story hour inside the library.

“It was such a joy seeing families and their kids enjoying such a great time with Kirk Cameron and his story hour,” Brave Books also stated. “Unfortunately, the little children in attendance were forced to see men dressed as women, men wearing bright rainbow colors, and individuals with black and white paint covering their bodies.”

The publisher added that many of the protesters were holding signs. These signs were blocking the view of the children and parents. “It was a shame they decided to come out and disturb such a beautiful scene at the Fayetteville Public Library.”

Kirk Cameron previously stated that he received “unkind pushback” from the library staff during his Hendersonville, Tennessee stop last month. The library director was reportedly fired after that event.