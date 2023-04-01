On Friday (March 31st), Growing Pains alum Kirk Cameron was reportedly forced to host his story hour outside the New York City Library after allegedly being died indoor space.

According to Fox News, Cameron ended up hosting a lunchtime reading for his children’s book As You Grow in 49-degree weather after his publisher, Brave Books, said the actor was died space inside 20 different branches of the New York Library system.

Prior to the reading, Kirk Cameron told Fox News, “Rather than complain about bad things going on in the world, I wake up in the morning saying how can I be part of the solution. Freedom is a rare and precious gift and we need to hold onto it.”

However, library officials fired back on the claims made by Brave Books and stated that Kirk’s publisher was offered space indoors at a branch location but never responded. “They chose a location at one of our Bronx branches and asked us how much it cost,” the officials explained. “We responded with the price on Monday and held the space in anticipation. But that was the last we heard from Brave.”

The library officials also declared that anyone saying they didn’t offer Brave Books space is trying to get publicity at their expense and not telling the truth. An email, provided by the officials, shows the exchange between the library and Brave Books. It showed the library offering the publisher space at its Parkchester branch in the Bronx on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at $60 per hour.

New York City Residents Attend Kirk Cameron’s Story Hour to Protest Against ‘Drag Queen Story Hours’ For Children

Meanwhile, Fox News reports that a group of New York City residents made it a goal to attend Kirk Cameron’s story hour as a way to protest against the “sexualized content” for children that have previously been hosted by the New York City library. The group stated that the library has continuously hosted “drag show story hour” for children in the past.

“We’re here to support a wholesome story hour for once,” one Cameron supporter and drag show story hour protester stated. “The attention of children shouldn’t be on that topic. There should be more story hours. Policemen story hours. Firefighter story hours. But all our tax money is going to drag story hours. We don’t agree with where our money is going.”

Kirk Cameron has had his fair share of drama while on the story hour tour for his children’s book. In mid-March, a group of drag queens protested at his event in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He responded to the protest as being disturbing. Cameron also had issues in Tennessee when staff at the Hendersonville Public Library pushed back against his event.