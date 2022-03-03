Kirk Douglas’ Son Michael Pays Visit to Late Father’s Newly-Sold Vacation Home

A little over two years after his father Kirk Douglas passed away at the age of 103, Michael Douglas pays a visit to the late actor’s newly-sold vacation home.

According to the DailyMail, Kirk Douglas’ Montecito vacation home late last week. The summer home was sold for $6.8 million on January 28th. It was built in 1958 and has four bedrooms, three baths, and 3,487 square feet. The house notably sits on one full acre. It used to be a weekend getaway home for Kirk and his wife, Anne, who passed away last spring.

A source. who observed Kirk Douglas’ oldest son told the media, outlet, “Michael looked exhausted. And maybe a little sad. In the old days, you would see him and [first wife] Diandra, and later Catherine, having a double date with Kirk and Anne. Laughing on a restaurant patio. Now, the house has sold. And it’s the end of an era.”

Meanwhile, real estate agent Rochelle Maize recently told The Wall Street Journal that Kirk Douglas’ home in Beverly Hills had 31 offers. The home went on the market in December for nearly $7.5 million. “We typically get four to five offers at this price point. Usually, this type of activity is reserved for a $1 million property.”

Kirk Douglas and his wife purchased the home in 1976 for $400,000. They lived in their Beverly Hills mansion until their final days. But also lived in Montecito part-time.

Michael Douglas Opened Up About the Best Advice He Received From Kirk Douglas

During a 2019 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Michale Douglas opened up a major piece of advice that he received from his father Kirk Douglas. “Whatever you do in life, whatever you gotta do, just do it to your utmost ability. Do it with full commitment and then, screw it if it doesn’t work out. Move on. But you know, you left it with the idea that there is nothing more you could have done.”

Also during that interview, Kirk Douglas’ son reflected on working alongside his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones. “We’d love to do things together. We did one picture years ago, Traffic. Although we didn’t have much to do together. And I guess we haven’t because we always like to have… one of us was home for the kids. But now that we’re pretty much empty-nesters, we might consider that!”

In regards to what kind of advice he has given to his daughter Carys, Douglas added, “I give a lot of unsolicited advice. Which is not a great idea. But I can’t help myself. With dating, you gotta decide at an early age if you are more concerned about the looks versus who’s got a good heart. Who’s got a good sense of humor. Who’s gonna be a good partner.”