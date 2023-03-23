KISS Biopic ‘Shout It Out Loud’ Set at Netflix for 2024

After a long period of pre-production, KISS’ biopic Shout It Out Loud has been acquired by Netflix and is slated to be released in 2024. Joachim Rønning (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales) will be directing, Rolling Stone reports. Titled after the classic Destroyer track “Shout It Out Loud,” this film will document KISS’s journey from humble beginnings to conquering rock n’ roll stardom.

Written and directed by Ole Sanders, this film will take you back to 1973 when founding members Paul Stanley (singer), Gene Simmons (bassist), Peter Criss (drummer) and Ace Frehley (lead guitarist) first began the band in New York City. According to Doc McGhee, the band’s long-time manager, this movie focuses on their early days as a group.

“It’s a biopic about the first four years of KISS,” McGhee recently said on The Rock Experience with Mike Brunn podcast. “We’re just starting it now. We’ve already sold it. We have a director. … That’s moving along and that’ll come in ’24.”

Netflix’s KISS biopic is casting younger, likely unknown actors

Stanley disclosed that they were bringing in actors in their early twenties to ensure authenticity in the movie. “I don’t know a whole lot of actors in their early 20s,” Stanley explained last year. “When people get asked these kinds of questions, they’ll say, ‘Oh, Brad Pitt,’ or this one or that one. Well, those guys are in their 50s or 60s, so you’re talking about another generation of actors. And I’m the first to say I’m not up on a lot of them.”

Stanley continued, “But as the casting process goes on, I’ll certainly be there and watching. It’ll be interesting to see how someone else — be it the casting people or the director — how they view who I am and who they see doing that. I think I’ll learn a lot about their perception of me by who they cast.”

Of course, Stanley also praised the director of the project. “Look, you get one chance to do it. I would rather not do it than do it half-assed or poorly. Our director is the real deal. He did Maleficent 2, and he’s not some hack; he knows how to make movies. It should be great.”

As part of the band’s grandiose preparations for their 2023 End of the Road Tour, KISS is set to release a special biopic as well as several other related projects. However, McGee believes the band will live on in some form.

“Will there be other forms of KISS maybe in the future after I’m gone and after they’re gone?” McGhee explained, hinting that KISS could live on as a franchise. “I don’t see that KISS goes away.” After a five-decade run, KISS will give their final performance on December 1st and 2nd at Madison Square Garden in New York City–the band’s hometown.