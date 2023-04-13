KISS Frontman Gene Simmons Performs Sitting Down After Falling Ill on Stage

The KISS bandmates were forced to pause their show in Manaus, Brazil on Wednesday (April 12th) after Gene Simmons suddenly became ill onstage.

According to PEOPLE, things took a turn during the show when Simmons started to struggle. Fellow KISS singer and guitarist Paul Stanley was heard saying, “Hold on, hold on. We’re gonna have to stop.”

Stanley then told the audience, “We know how much you love Gene, and he’s obviously sick. We’re gonna have to stop to take care of him, because we love him, right? Let’s give Gene a really loud, ‘Gene!’ One, two, three – Gene!”

Following a five-minute break, Simmons returned to the stage and performed the group’s hit tune Say Yeah from a chair.

After getting some rest, Simmons took to Twitter to update KISS fans on his current condition. “Hey everybody, thanks for the good wishes. I’m fine. Yesterday at Manaus Stadium in Brazil, experienced weakness because of dehydration. We stopped for about five minutes, I drank some water, and then all was well. Nothing serious. Tomorrow, Bogota Stadium. See you there!”

Hours later, Simmons sent out another tweet urging fans to not worry about him. “Ok, kids. Not a big deal. Thanks for your kind wishes. Last night we played Amazon jungle Stadium/Brazil. Humidity and temperature were sky high. I was dehydrated and was forced to sit for a song. We got back on stage in 5 minutes & finished the show.”

KISS’ upcoming performance in Bogota, Colombia on Saturday (April 15th) is still set to happen. The band is scheduled to perform in Brazil until the 25th before heading to Argentina on the 28th.

KISS Recently Announced ‘Final Shows Ever’ Will Take Place in New York City

Last month, the KISS bandmates announced their final shows ever will be in New York City. According to PEOPLE, the band decided to pick New York City for the final shows ever because it is where the bandmates first teamed up to form the group.

“KISS was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and an honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started,” the band’s statement reads.

The media outlet also noted that the final leg of KISS’ The End of the Road Tour will span to nearly 20 cities across North America. The tour first began in 2019 but was shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although this will be the final tour for the group, it was also revealed that it won’t be the end of KISS’ time onstage together. While bandmates are retiring from touring, they seem interested in taking the stage at one-off concerts, festivals, or even a Las Vegas residency.