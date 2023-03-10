Kurt Russell Reveals Why He and Goldie Hawn Haven’t Tied the Knot After 40 years

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have quite the relationship but neither one of them is interested in marriage. They first crossed paths on the set of The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band. It was released when Hawn was 22 and Russell was 17.

Russell’s mom predicted that Hawn would get the role after watching a group of women audition. She was right. And Russell was in love. “My mom leaned into me and said, ‘You see that blonde with a funny haircut? She’s gonna get the job.’ And sure enough, she did,” Russell, 71, told Variety in a recent interview. “I thought she was awfully attractive. You couldn’t miss her. She just had this energy about her.”

Goldie Hawn Said Kurt Russell Was ‘Adorable, But He Was Much Too Young’

In 2012, Hawn, 77, recalled their meeting on set in an interview with People, saying Kurt Russell was “adorable, but he was much too young.” About 17 years later, they reconnected while filming Swing Shift in 1983. It was one year after she separated from her former husband, Bill Hudson, with whom she shares Oliver Hudson and Kate Hudson.

“I remembered that I liked him very much when I first met him,” she told People. “But we both said we would never go out with another actor so it just shows you never can tell.” They started dating soon after meeting again and welcomed their son, Wyatt, in 1986, TODAY reports.

Through starring in movies together like Overboard and raising children, the two have shown a never-ending stream of support and love. But they have stood firm in their choice not to wed.

Couple Jokingly Talked About Getting Married At 1989 Oscars

While they were presenting the award for best directing during the 1989 Oscars, the couple teased the idea of tying the knot in a bit they came up with. Why? They they didn’t like what was written for them.

“We’re taking a shower together, getting ready to go,” Kurt Russell said, “and we looked at each other and said, ‘There’s gonna be a lot of people watching, so let’s get this right.’ And we started punching it back and forth for about 20 minutes. We didn’t tell anybody anything about going off-script.”

Afterwards, people assumed that their banter was a real exchange. But Russell confirmed to Variety, 30 years later, that it was, indeed, made up.

“At that time, we constantly got asked, ‘When are you going to get married? Why aren’t you married?’ And we were like, ‘Why does anybody care about that?’ We’d asked our kids if they cared about it. They didn’t. We didn’t,” he said.