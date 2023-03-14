Kyle Chrisley Arrested on Assault Charges Following Parents’ Fraud Convictions

Todd and Julie Chrisley’s son, Kyle Chrisley, was arrested today (March 14) and charged with felony aggravated assault.

According to TMZ, the 31-year-old was arrested and booked in Tennessee’s Smyrna Police Department. He posted a $3,000 bond and was released shortly after.

The details surrounding his arrest are unclear.

The incident comes only two months after his parents reported to prison to serve sentences for bank fraud and tax evasion.

Todd Chrisley is currently serving a 12-year sentence in a Pensacola, FL, prison and Julie is serving seven in Marianna, FL.

Todd and Julie Christley Begin Prison Sentences Following Tax Evasion Convictions

The Chrisley Knows Best couple faced trial last June and they each faced a possible 30 years in prison after a jury found them guilty. In November, a federal judge handed them lesser-than-expected sentences.

When Todd walks, he will also serve 16 months probation and Julie will have 16 months probation, according to Deadline.

The Chrisley family accountant, Peter Tarantino, will was also found guilty of filing two false corporate tax returns. In May, he will report to prison and serve three years.

The crimes were committed from the years 2008 until 2016. The couple turned themselves in to the authorities in 2019.

“We stand in our faith,” Todd said in a statement at the time. “And we stand in what we know is right. We are fortunate to have the counsel that we have, and our family will stick together, and we’ll walk this road because we know that the good Lord will hold our hand and take us through.”

Kyle Chrisley Allegedly Reconciled with Parents Following Their Sentencing

Kyle Chrisley had allegedly been at odds with his parents prior to their legal battle, But in 2019, after the couple admitted to their crimes, the family appeared to have mended ways. And Kyle proved that by posting social media photos with them and voicing his support ahead of the trial.

“I know the interview I did bashing my dad OVER A YEAR AGO is being shared on social media,” Kyle wrote on Facebook, per The Sun.

“Honestly, I’m tired of it. You guys don’t have the facts and I need to set the record straight once and for all. Everything I said in my interview was a lie,” he added. “These allegations against my dad are all LIES!”

This is a developing story.