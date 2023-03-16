Kyle Chrisley Charged with Assault, Details Emerge

New details have emerged following Kyle Chrisley’s assault charges earlier this week.

On March 14, TMZ broke that Chrisley was arrested and booked at the Smyrna Police Department in Rutherford County, Tennessee. He was later released after posting a $3,000 bond.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Fox News Digital obtained the police report that detailed the incident, which took place on Tuesday, March, 13.

In that report, a co-worker of Kyle Chrisley’s, Deven Campbell, alleged that Chrisley attacked him and repeatedly hit him in the face and upper body. The former reality star then pulled a fixed-blade knife and threatened to stab or kill Campbell.

Witnesses confirmed that Chrisley threatened to kill the victim while waving a knife.

Officer Luke Weishaar noted that Campbell suffered bruises and lacerations on his head, neck, and hand.

Lisa Marchesoni, a Rutherford County Jail Spokesperson, told the Tennessean that officers actually booked Chrisley at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center, and she confirmed that he bonded out.

According to a citation, Chrisley is set to appear in court on March 28.

Kyle Chrisley Faces Charges Two Months After His Father Reported to a Federal Prison

Kyle Chrisley is Chrisley Knows Best patriarch Todd Chrisley’s oldest son, whom he shares with his first wife, Teresa Terry.

Todd and his second wife, Julie, are currently serving prison time for bank fraud and tax evasion. The couple faced trial in June, and a judge handed down their sentences in November.

Todd was given 12 years behind bars and 16 months probation. He reported to a Pensacola, Florida, prison to begin his sentence in January. Julie reported the same day to the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Lexington, Kentucky, to begin a seven-year sentence. She, too, will have 16 months of probation following her release.

Peter Tarantino, the couple’s accountant, was also guilty of filing two false corporate tax returns. He will serve a three-year sentence beginning in May.

Todd and Julie Chrisley committed the crimes from 2008 through 2016. They turned themselves in to the police in 2019.

“We stand in our faith,” Todd shared in a statement at the time. “And we stand in what we know is right. We are fortunate to have the counsel that we have, and our family will stick together, and we’ll walk this road because we know that the good Lord will hold our hand and take us through.”