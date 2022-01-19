‘LA Law’ Revival Announces Three New Cast Additions

Last fall, news broke that ABC would be reviving one of the OG courtroom procedural dramas, the massively successful 1980s and 1990s series, L.A. Law. Along with this announcement, the showrunners behind this much-anticipated reboot also noted that two of the popular show’s original cast members, Corbin Bernsen and Blair Underwood would be reprising their roles when the series finally premieres.

But, what about the rest of the cast? The premiere date for the L.A. Law series reboot has not yet been officially set. However, L.A. Law showrunners are quickly rounding out the players joining Bernsen and Underwood in the revival. According to Deadline, three of the show’s newest cast additions have now been named. Joining the series revival will be Toks Olagundoye, Hari Nef, and Ian Duff.

Meet the New ‘L.A. Law’ Characters

Toks Olagundoye will be portraying Assistant District Attorney Erika Jackson in the series. While she is certainly new to the L.A. Law universe, showrunners note that Olagundoye’s Assistant District Attorney will be just as much of a force when going up against adversaries in the courtroom. Much like the show’s original Assistant District Attorneys, portrayed by Susan Day, Cecil Hoffman, and the late John Spencer.

Next, Hari Nef will join the series in a unique role. The brand-new LA Law player portrays a transgender lawyer, Alana Burke in the revival. Nef’s Alana Burke is known for creative courtroom tactics, often leading to some major headlines. Finally, Ian Duff’s character, JJ Freeman is an idealistic junior associate with the firm. He looks up to L.A. Law mainstay, Blair Underwood’s Jonathan Rollins.

A Strong Initial Run Sets the Stage For Revival

LA Law found massive success during its initial run on NBC, airing for a total of eight very successful seasons. During the courtroom drama’s eight-year run from 1986 until 1994, L.A. Law received multiple positive reviews; winning a total of fifteen Emmy Awards over the years. This success is very likely to return in the show’s revival when it returns to the airwaves, this time on ABC. One of the major ingredients that will surely pull the fans in is the return of the original show’s favorite stars Corbin Bernsen who portrays Arnie Becker one of the firm’s partners, and his colleague, Blair Underwood’s Jonathan Rollins.

“I’ve often thought about revisiting ‘LA Law’ and Arnie Becker over the years,” Corbin Bernsen once said about his role in the popular television series.

“Now seems the perfect moment in time to explore our fast-changing world through Becker’s eyes,” the longtime actor adds of the revival. In fact, Bernsen says, fans can expect a lot to happen fairly quickly when the L.A. Law reboot hits the small screen later this year.

“Fasten your seatbelts,” the actor quips of the upcoming sequel.