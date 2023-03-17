Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ & ‘John Wick’ Star, Dead at 60

Lance Reddick, who is known for playing impressive roles on HBO’s The Wire and the John Wick series, has died at 60. Law enforcement confirms that Reddick’s body was found at his Los Angeles home on Friday around 9:30 a.m.



A cause of death is not available. But sources have reportedly told TMZ his death appeared to be natural. Reddick had been on a press tour for the John Wick franchise’s fourth movie. He played Charon in the movie series.

Lance Reddick Recently Spoke With ‘John Wick’ Co-Star Ian McShane In Interview

In a recent interview for Screen Rant, Reddick spoke with co-star Ian McShane to discuss his role in the film. Reddick revealed the origin story of Winston and Charon’s friendship that he and McShane worked to develop over the years.

Lance Reddick had an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show scheduled for next week, The Sun reports.

Wednesday morning, he posted a brief clip of himself at home with his dogs on social media. The video featured him walking through his house while the dogs barked in the background before he sang “and the beat goes on.” It is unknown why Lance Reddick was not in New York City to attend the Wick premiere that same day.

Reddick’s TV Roles Included ‘The Wire,’ ‘Fringe,’ And ‘Bosch’

Among his TV roles were Cedric Daniels in The Wire, Phillip Broyles in Fringe, and Chief Irvin Irving in Bosch. Besides Charon, other film credits included David Gentry in Angel Has Fallen and Guillermin in Godzilla vs. Kong.

Sammy Roth, who is a fan of Reddick’s work, shared his response to the actor’s death on Twitter on Friday.

This is heartbreaking. Lance Reddick was fabulous as Cedric Daniels on "The Wire," and had one of my favorite lines in the show. ("Bend too far, you're already broken.") Also enchanting in a guest spot on "Lost." He was 60 years old. https://t.co/5rwZKqHgri — Sammy Roth (@Sammy_Roth) March 17, 2023



In other John Wick-related news, star Keanu Reeves recently talked about why his character just keeps on fascinating audiences. “I think John Wick has a different flavor,” Reeves told Entertainment Tonight. “[Wick] feels authentic in a way you know what I mean? It still has an independent movie spirit. And they’re fun. And I feel like John Wick gives the audience a hug. Like, come on in. Come along for the ride.” He’s in the middle of getting fans excited over John Wick: Chapter 4.

Meanwhile, Reeves will appear in the John Wick spinoff, Ballerina. Ana de Armas stars in the flick, which is being filmed in Prague by Len Wiseman. “Having [Wiseman] on board and approaching some of the action design from a slightly different perspective, meaning the set pieces, the character involvement, how and what he wants to do during the action sequences, makes it kind of fresh,” film director Chad Stahelski told The Hollywood Reporter.