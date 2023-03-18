Lance Reddick’s Widow Breaks Silence Following the Actor’s Sudden Death

Lance Reddick’s wife, Stephanie, has broken her silence after her husband suddenly died on March 17.

Stephanie penned a heartfelt letter to Lance’s friends and fans and posted it on his Twitter account today (March 18).

“Lance was taken from us far too soon,” she began. “Thank you for all your overwhelming love, support, and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the last day. I see your messages and can’t begin to express how grateful I am to have them.”

“And to the thousands of Destiny players who played in special tribute to Lance, thank you,” she added.” Lance loved you as much as he loved the game.”

Stephanie ended by sharing that donations in her husband’s name can be made to Mom Cares. The nonprofit, which is based in Lance’s hometown of Baltimore, MD, supports mothers and families of children in the NICU by giving prenatal and postpartum doula care, meals, and more.

Stephanie, a former theater worker, and Lance Riddick met and began dating in 1999 and married in 2011, according to Daily Mail. They shared two children; a daughter, Yvonne and a son, Christopher.

Lance Reddick’s ‘John Wick’ Co-Star Keanu Reeves Speaks Out

Lance Reddick passed away due to “natural causes,” according to his rep. Authorities confirmed with TMZ that his body was found inside his Los Angeles home around 9:30 am. He was 60 years old.

The actor enjoyed a long and successful Hollywood career. Since breaking into the industry in 1996, he appeared in 105 films and series, including a longstanding role in HBO’s The Wire. He also played in all four of the John Wick films. He also has seven projects that have yet to release.

Reddick also served as a producer for several films.

The actor’s co-star Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski from the John Wick Franchise were two of the first people to speak about his death. The two released a joint statement only hours after Reddick’s passing.

“We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick,” the duo said, per ET Online. “He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family, and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly.”