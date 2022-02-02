‘Last Man Standing’: What Happened to the Original Mandy on the Show

“Last Man Standing” may have just wrapped, but the FOX program starring Tim Allen soared for many years on the network. One of the reasons as to why the show was such a hit, even coming back after being canceled briefly after Season 7, was the cast. Folks loved spending time with the characters involved. That included Mandy Baxter, played by Molly Ephraim, for the first seven seasons. However, many folks wondered why she did not return when the show was revived. Well what happened to the original Mandy on the show was that her schedule changed.

Yes, during the time away, she took on more projects, like “Casual”, and simply did not have the time to get back into “Last Man Standing”. There were no bad feelings between either side, as it was simply a time commitment issue.

“Last Man Standing” ran for nine seasons total.

Tim Allen on The End of ‘Last Man Standing’

It was hard for folks to say goodbye to the long-running sitcom on FOX. For Allen, it was especially tough. Over the course of the last thirty years, the stand-up comic has had two different programs thrive on network television for many years. Pulling that off once is difficult. Pulling it off twice is even more difficult.

Allen told reporters at the time in a Zoom interview,”You just don’t know how much affection I have for all of [the co-stars] — the people behind the scenes, everybody involved in this thing.” He was close to them all and it was hard to say goodbye. This was another long-running program. Almost a decade. He got to know the cast quite well and spend so much time with them.

He added, “These were not comfortable weeks. I was counting off the hours. I did not do well with this. In a very moralistic way, I’m glad it’s done because I can’t feel this way anymore.” Knowing the show was ending ahead of time was tough. Allen knew it was all wrapped up. He knew there was not all that much time left. Because of that, he soaked it all in a lot more. That was hard on him.

Allen added, “It was so busy that last week [when we were filming]. It was the last five, 10 minutes of that show that everybody broke [down]. It just came so fast.” The cast was all sad when it all ended. Once it’s over, that’s it. The cast was ready to move on, perhaps, but the network did not. “They didn’t want that show to end. The network really was pleading with us to keep that going.” But it was not to be and the show wrapped up.

“Last Man Standing” ran for nine seasons and starred Tim Allen.