‘Law & Order’ Star Mariska Hargitay Talks About 23 Years of Olivia Benson

Law & Order’s Olivia Benson is officially the longest-running character in TV history, according to TODAY Show’s Savannah Guthrie. Her actress Mariska Hargitay knows why.

Hargitay officially debuted her tough but soft-hearted Law & Order: SVU persona on Sept. 20, 1999. Over the years, the character has also appeared in the original Law & Order and the spinoffs Organized Crime and Trial by Jury.

Twenty-three years later, Hargitay has a Primetime Emmy and a Golden Globe for her portrayal and several nominations as well. Benson also reigns as one of TV’s most beloved characters.

Mariska Hargitay in the house! The @lawandordertv star is sharing all the juicy details of the new season and what it’s like playing the longest-running character in TV history. pic.twitter.com/8f5iqHW7xr — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 23, 2023

So, out of all the characters in all the shows in history, why does hers have the most staying power? Mariska Hargitay believes is a perfect blend of quality writing that hits important issues and one complimentary character.

“I think that it is a smart show, respectful show,” she admitted. ” [It] Deals with such tender issues that so many people deal with, and it deals with them respectfully and honoring. And everyone wants to be seen, and I think the culture is ready to look at something and deal with something that they historically haven’t been ready to deal with.”

Mariska Hargitay Credits Christopher Meloni for Helping Her Character Become so Iconic

Mariska Hargitay went on to praise Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler for being the ideal TV partner. Meloni was with SVU for 12 years before he moved into his own spinoff, Law & Order: Organized Crime. While he’s no longer standing alongside Hargitay during the weekly episodes, the two often meet for crossover events.

“I think the setup with the show, with Olivia being the maternal figure and Elliot being the paternal figure [is ideal],” she added. “When I say maternal and paternal figure, I think we’re sort of the perfect archetype in that victims could come forward and feel safe and seen and fought for.”

There is currently no news on the future of Law & Order: SVU. Fans are still waiting to hear if there will be a Season 25 renewal, and in the past, that news usually comes in late winter. But the chances are high that NBC will let it celebrate its silver anniversary.

The series, which also stars Ice-T and Peter Scavino, has been doing well this year. According to TV Series Finale, it has had an overall 8.34% jump in viewership during Season 24.