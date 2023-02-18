‘Law & Order: SVU’ Brings Two Familiar Actors Back Into Series

The world of Law & Order: SVU is bringing back two familiar actors into the long-running police drama on NBC this season. Bradley Whitford and Nancy Travis are set to star as characters in the episode coming up on Thursday, February 23. That’s the one directed by show star Mariska Hargitay. A show representative confirmed that both actors will be appearing in the next episode.

Show producers have been mum on who Travis will play and her storyline. There’s been no official word about her role. Whitford will play a professor struggling with early-onset dementia who later confesses to a murder, Express reports.

Whitford and Travis are recent guest stars to the Law & Order: SVU cast. Fans can look forward to seeing Whitford back on their TV screens. Currently, he stars as Commander Lawrence in Hulu’s drama The Handmaid’s Tale.

Whitford also made his directorial debut during the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale. He directed the penultimate episode, Allegiance.

Meanwhile, Whitford played Josh Lyman in another NBC drama The West Wing. It earned him three consecutive Emmy Award nominations and three consecutive Golden Globe Award nominations for the role. He did win one Emmy.

He has since won two more Emmys, one for his role as Marcy on Prime Video’s Comedy, Transparent, and another for his current role on The Handmaid’s Tale.

Travis, 61, arrived in people’s eyes back in 1987, when she played Sylvia Bennington in the comedy film Three Men and a Baby. But she’s best known for her role on TV as Vanessa Baxter on Last Man Standing for nine seasons. She’s also starred in The Kominsky Method. Back in 1994, Travis married Robert N. Fried, who is the former president and CEO of Savoy Pictures, and they have two sons.

Show Recently Said Goodbye To Longtime Cast Member Kelli Giddish

Law & Order: SVU recently said goodbye to longtime cast member Kelli Giddish. She played Detective Amanda Rollins for more than a decade. Variety exclusively revealed that the exit wasn’t her choice, but a decision made by show creator and producer Dick Wolf.

Giddish said, “I started playing her in my late 20s, so I’ve played her in three decades of my life, which is nuts. It’s insane. This is a show unlike any other.

“Shows don’t last 12 years, much less getting to play a character,” Giddish wrote. “With playing someone as multifaceted as Rollins, I got to play all kinds of different things, down and out, on top, joyful, doubtful, scared, triumphant. I got to do the gambit.”