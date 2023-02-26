‘Law & Order: SVU’ Legend Richard Belzer Honored by ‘Saturday Night Live’

Saturday Night Live took a moment during last night’s episode to honor its late cast member, Richard Belzer.

The comedian and Law & Order legend passed away on February 19 from complications of a circulatory and respiratory illness, according to Deadline. He was 78 years old.

Saturday Night Live gave Belzer a special title card as a send-off for his work in Hollywood and for his decades of guest appearances in the long-running NBC comedy series.

Richard Belzer’s connection to SNL dates all the way back to the show’s pilot in October 1975. While he didn’t have a major role in the episode, he played an uncredited juror. The actor returned to the stage the following year and stood in for the iconic Chevy Chase when Chase has to go on hiatus to undergo surgery.

Belzer also made several other small appearances throughout the earlier seasons, and he served as one of the warm-up comedians for the audience.

Richard Belzer’s ‘Law & Order’ Co-Star Mariska Hargitay Remembers the Late Actor as ‘Family’

Though he was a highly respected stand-up comedian, his most famous role was arguably Detective John Munch. The character first appeared in the 1990’s procedural, Homicide: Life on the Street. Then, when that series concluded, it moved into the Law & Order franchise.

Detective Munch first resurfaced in the original Law & Order in 1996 and then transitioned to Law & Order: SVU where he served as a primary character until 2016.

In life, Belzer not only made an impression on his friends and colleagues with SNL, but he also forged a bond with his Law & Order cast that co-star Mariska Hargitay said went deeper than most.

“What a heart and soul,” she told Savannah Guthrie during an interview on TODAY. “He was family and taught me so much about taking risks and creativity and trust.”

Hargitay remembered Belzer for being a contestant source of laughter and smiles on set, and she explained him as “acerbic, brilliant, quick-witted”

“He was just such a beautiful and complex [person], and it was such a privilege to know him,” Hargitay added.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Richard Belzer’s family explained that his longstanding health issues were not terminal and added that “He experienced quite a sudden decline in health that caught us completely off guard.” His exact cause of death is currently unclear.