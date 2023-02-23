‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay on Directing Upcoming Episode

Mariska Hargitay got to step behind the camera for tonight’s episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and she’s promising fans an experience they’ve never had.

The actress sat down with Savannah Guthrie on this morning’s installment of the TODAY Show to talk about her longstanding career as Olivia Benson. And she admitted that her work on the show doesn’t begin or end with acting. She also helps the production team.

Hargitay also revealed that she had the pleasure of directing Season 24 Episode 15, which premieres tonight, and she went on to explain why doing so was such an honor.

Hargitay has directed eight episodes of her hit procedural, with her first in 2014. But she believes that her newest project is one of her best yet. Not only was she able to take some artistic risks, but the overall feel and story are much different than the Law & Order mold.

“Our showrunners David Graziona and Julie Martin wrote one of the most beautiful episodes I think I’ve really ever read,” she explained. “And it’s a bit of a departure from what we usually do. And there are a whole lot of surprises in it. I was so deeply honored that they trusted me with this material.”

Mariska Hargitay Praises Her ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Co-Stars

Mariska Hargitay is also a Law & Order: SVU executive producer. So she has experienced a lot of behind-the-scenes work, but she admitted that directing is one of her most loved roles. And, as the audience “will see tonight,” this episode is a dream project for anyone with a passion for the work.

“I have to say,” she continued, “I was so excited. And every time [I] direct, I have such reverence and respect for the role of directing and I’m always terrified. And this time, because I hadn’t directed in three years, it was so fun to see what I had learned just from being on set that long.”

Hargitay also praised the show’s guest stars and her regular cast for making the experience all the better.

“I got the good, good fortune and the blessing and the privilege and just the honor to work with Bradly Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale), who is one of the greatest actors I’ve ever worked with, and then also Nancy Travis (Last Man Standing) and my co-stars came to play in such a beautiful way.”

Watch the entire episode when it debuts tonight at 9/8c on NBC.