‘Law & Order’ Alum Diane Neal Announces Positive COVID Test

“Law & Order” star Diane Neal just tested positive for COVID-19. The actress is sharing an update with fans on her condition.

In her latest Instagram post, Neal takes a picture of her at-home coronavirus test. Showing two sharp red lines, the actress announces that she is positive. This is her first time battling the virus, and luckily she is in stable condition.

“Two years of bobbing and weaving to escape the #covid and it caught me,” Neal begins. “I’m only as sick as the flu, so don’t worry, I’ll be fine.”

Neal takes a moment to encourage her followers to stay as safe as they can.

“But I thought I’d take the opportunity to say #remainvigilant despite us all being totally #overit it’s still out there. And if it feels this crapola to have it after two vaccinations, a booster and, a likely milder variant I cannot imagine what it would be like if you weren’t #vaccinated.”

Fans are praying for the actress’ speedy recovery. They are also happy that she has a mild case.

‘Law & Order’ Star’s Stand-Up

Did you know that Diane Neal is a stand-up comedian? From time to time, she performs at various comedy clubs. On January 20, the actress had a set at Stand Up NY alongside some other comedians. Happy to be performing live again, Neal posted some pictures from the show.

“Had an amazing show last night. It was great to be back performing #standup with some amazing #comics,” she begins. I want to thank all of you for your love, support, and encouragement. My friends, fans, and followers are the best. That’s #justscience! And a very, very special thanks to @danizoldan who is fighting the good fight to keep live shows and comedy alive, and for generously giving me a spot on the legendary stage of @StandUpNY. Shout out to @chasedurousseau and everyone that came out. Stay tuned for more coming soon!

PS JUST FINISHED MY FINALS!!!!”

Stand Up NY, the venue where it all took place, teases fans that there will be more comedy sets from Diane Neal soon.

“You’re amazing❤️ we look forward to many more fun nights!,” @standupny responds.

Her Latest Lifetime Movie

Diane Neal stars in the LifeTime film “Circle of Deception.” Airing back in March 2021, it is based on the New York Times Best Selling novel Practice to Deceive. The movie is a true-crime tale about a businessman who is found dead the day after Christmas.

Watch a clip with the leading actress below. You can find the film on Lifetime Movie Network.