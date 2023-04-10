‘Law & Order’ and ‘One Chicago’ Shows All Renewed at NBC

NBC shared great news for Dick Wolf fans today (April 10). All his Law & Order and One Chicago series will continue for at least one more season.

“We understand the emotional connection our audience has with these characters, and we can’t wait to bring more of their stories to the forefront next season,” said Lisa Katz, President of Scripted Programming, NBCUniversal and Streaming in a statement, per ET. “A huge thank you to Dick and his amazing team who are the masters of producing incredibly compelling television week after week.”

The renewals include six series— Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago P.D., Law & Order, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Law & Order: SVU.

Dick Wolf’s 6 ‘Law & Order’ and ‘One Chicago’ Series Have Enjoyed 84 Cumulative Seasons

Many of the procedurals have been a mainstay for the network for well over a decade. Chicago Fire, which began the One Chicago franchise, has been on the air since 2012. P.D. and Med followed the OG in 2014 and 2015 respectively.

Law & Order premiered all the way back in 1990. However, it was canceled in 2009 and rebooted in 2022. SVU spun off in 1999 and has enjoyed 24 consecutive highly successful seasons. Organized Crime was the last to drop in 2021.

The detective-courtroom franchise has undoubtedly been Wolf’s shining opus. The three series have accumulatively racked in an impressive 12 Primetime Emmys.

Mariska Hargitay, who took home one of those Emmys and earned seven more nods for playing SVU lead Olivia Benson, also issued a statement following word that she has the privilege of returning to the screen for a 25th season.

“All of us at SVU feel honored to be able to continue telling these essential stories, and we are proud that the family we’ve become has grown stronger, bolder, and more united with each season,” she told Variety. “…I gather strength from knowing that the longest-running drama series on television is one that elevates women’s stories, and the stories of those in our society who have been marginalized and harmed. To know that I get to be a part of someone’s experience of feeling less alone, less isolated, more in community, more connected, that is the true privilege and gift.”

Dick Wolf issued a statement in the wake of the news as well. In it, he thanked his fans, crews, and writers for keeping his “NBC shows on the air for what will be a cumulative 84 seasons.”

The One Chicago series all air on Wednesdays starting at 8/7 C. The Law & Order franchise rules the network’s primetime schedule on Thursdays also beginning at 8/7 C.