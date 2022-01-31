‘Law & Order’ Fans Can’t Wait to See One Recurring Character Again

As a fan of Law & Order, you probably have your favorite characters or actors that you’d love to see on the show. These fans have a choice.

Where do these fans gather? On Reddit, of course. A thread from the social media platform discusses this matter. And the one being chosen here to talk about is Arraignment Judge Morris Tordelsky, played by David Lipman. The poster writes that the character has had 28 appearances on Law & Order.

A Redditor replies: “My favorite judge. Loved his wit and sarcastic comments. I really hope he comes back.” That is followed by this comment: “Mine own minion judge. Did love his wit and sarcastic comments. I very much desire he cometh back”.

Another Law & Order fan recalls a quote from the character, we believe: “Give me your tired, your poor, your vicious…” Finally, this thought from another Redditor: “I love all the extra characters- they always seem very authentic.”

Those characters that stand out in memory seem to filter through this and many other TV shows. Still, over the many seasons, Law & Order definitely has had its fair share of interesting ones.

And now, that list is just going to grow longer. Why? Later in February, the OG show returns to NBC. It will pop up on Thursday nights and make that another “franchise night” from the world of Dick Wolf. Sam Waterston returns to play Jack McCoy and you better believe there will be some other stars in the cast.

You will have to wait until after NBC’s coverage of the Winter Olympics to see this revival hit the airwaves. Of course, you can go find reruns on cable channels and maybe even on a streaming platform or two. The latest incarnation of Law & Order will join SVU and Organized Crime on the network.

Some Other Viewers of Show Have Thoughts About Other Actors Returning

While we have been talking about this judge character, there are other actors that fans want to come back. That’s not unusual because when you have such a great character, then it is going to stand out.

So, which ones will they desire to pop up on Law & Order? We turn to some other Redditors for their responses.

A fan writes: “I want Sebastian Stan and the dad from Modern Family to reprise their roles from the sniper episode. Basically, I want everyone who got super famous to come back (and Oscar Isaac to do his Criminal Intent character too).”

Another Law & Order fan states: “I’d love to see J.K. Simmons play Dr. Skoda again.” Simmons recently has been in the spotlight for his portrayal of William Frawley in Being the Ricardos.