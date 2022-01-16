‘Law & Order’ Fans Discuss Which Characters They’d Like to See Appear in the Revival

Law & Order fans are super excited about the revival. And with about a month to go, some of them are dreaming of the characters they’d like to see reappear.

When we’re talking characters, in this specific scenario, fans were discussing their favorite defense attorneys. Law & Order always had a perfect blend of cops and prosecutors for its 20 seasons. But they used guest stars to play the defense attorneys, who also were keys to the episodes, depending on which criminals they represented.

A Reddit post this weekend asked for attorneys they’d like to see again. The reboot premieres Feb. 24. So far, creator Dick Wolf has yet to offer plot details. So at this point, it’s all fun speculation.

Here’s a sampling of the Reddit thread: “I would love to see more of Tovah Feldshuh in Law & Order. Any other regulars you’d love to see on the revival?”

So who is Tovah Feldshuh? She portrayed Danielle Melnick on 13 episodes. She was so good at her role that she received an Emmy nomination in 2003.

Tovah Feldshuh York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

“I always enjoy Ned Eisenberg, no matter which defense attorney he plays (from any of the 3 main series),” wrote another Law & Order fan. “Would also love to see Jamie Ross or Paul Robinette come back at least once, just to see where they ended up.”

Eisenberg is quite familiar with Law & Order audiences. But seeing him also might be confusing. He portrayed defense attorney James Granick in the main show for six episodes. However, he’s played three different defense attorneys in episodes on Law & Order: SVU. He’s mostly been Roger Kressler in that spinoff.

Ned Eisenberg (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)

Carey Lowell played Jamie Ross, the defense attorney turned prosecutor. She replaced Jill Hennessey’s Claire Kincaid, who was killed in a car wreck the previous episode. Ross ended up as a judge on the Law & Order spinoff Trial By Jury. Surely the reboot needs a familiar judge.

Meanwhile, Richard Brooks played Robinette, the first of seven assistant district attorneys featured on the show. Brooks was on the pilot through the finale of season three and showed up in 2005 and 2006 on the show. Brooks as Robinette made an appear on short-lived series Chicago Justice. And Law & Order creator Dick Wolf used the actor in Chicago P.D.

Lorraine Toussaint (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Then here’s another suggestion: “I think it would be interesting to see Shambala Green in the revival, though I don’t think she’d have stayed a defense attorney. I could see her in a cameo as a head of a nonprofit organization, antagonizing McCoy over some high profile case. … I definitely really want to see Robinette again! Even if it’s just to see where he is and how he’s doing.”

The fabulous Lorraine Toussaint portrayed Shambala Green on Law & Order as a recurring character from 1990-2003. Green was a public defender who often butted heads with the DAs, particularly Ben Stone and Jack McCoy. And like Robinette, Green also made an appearance as a character on Chicago Justice.

But Toussaint probably is unavailable for a guest-starring role. She plays Aunt Vi on The Equalizer, which is one of the most viewed series on CBS.