‘Law & Order’ Fans Imagine What the Team Has Been Up to

With all these years between Law & Order episodes for the OG show, it’s only natural to wonder what some team members have been doing.

Fans are definitely thinking about their faves and what they have been up to over the years. So, let’s turn to this thread on Reddit for some clarification.

This fan starts us off: “I’m thinking about the original cast and where their characters are today…Greevy, Schiff, and Stone are dead, with the latter being unceremoniously killed off 24 years after their onscreen appearance.” The fan also says “they had to use a spinoff kid to cheapen things.”

‘Law & Order’ Fans Hope To See Robinette, Others Come Back Again

“Cragen and Logan are retired,” this Redditor continues. “However, Logan may never appear again due to recent events. Robinette moved on up last time we saw him and may butt heads with McCoy’s crew again…” We do know that Jack McCoy, played by Sam Waterston, will be present when Law & Order returns to NBC in late February.

Another Law & Order fan writes: “I’m hoping to see Jamie Ross as a judge like in Trial by Jury. Perhaps Abbie Carmichael as well as a U.S. attorney claiming jurisdiction.” A fan replies: “After seeing all the comments wanting Jamie Ross back, I looked up her actress Carey Lowell.” The fan says that the actress has “shifted away from acting and started making ceramics/pottery? So that’s a thing.”

This fan also says that Lowell says it would be OK to “a return to acting at some point, though.”

Fans Have A Serious Desire To See This Character Reappear On OG Show Revival

A Redditor writes in the thread: “I thought it might be interesting if Jaime Ross’ daughter Katie was a lawyer like her parents”. This fan offers some hope about another character possibly coming back to the show. “We’ll probably see Robinette again,” the Redditor writes. “He was on one of the Chicago shows a couple [of] years ago. (So was Shambala Green, for that matter.) I do think we’ll see one of the previous ADAs at some point this season, and maybe one or two of the detectives if an old suspect comes back up.”

Here’s another Robinette tidbit from this fan: “Robinette’s name was in the name of the law firm who was suing the NYPD in the previous season of Law and Order: SVU, so I think that suggests that he is now a name partner at a law firm.” See, pinning an OG show character with a spin-off series does help draw connecting lines.

Law & Order will join the Thursday night lineup on NBC after the Winter Olympics. Get ready for more “dum-dum” in your ears.