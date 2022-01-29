‘Law & Order’ Fans Reveal Which Famous Actors They’d Like to See Appear in the Revival

With Law & Order, the OG show, coming back to NBC in late February, there are some actors fans want to see on the revival of the series.

Who would be on their big list of famous actors? We’ll check in with the Law & Order faithful through a thread on Reddit.

Now, we do know that one of the actors from the show’s earlier run will be back on NBC. That would be Sam Waterston, who will be back playing Jack McCoy. Still, who are these actors fans want on there?

‘Law & Order’ Fan Wants To See Sebastian Stan, ‘Modern Family’ Dad On There

This Redditor writes: “I want Sebastian Stan and the dad from Modern Family to reprise their roles from the sniper episode. Basically, I want everyone who got super famous to come back (and Oscar Isaac to do his Criminal Intent character too).”

Another Law & Order fan states: “I’d love to see J.K. Simmons play Dr. Skoda again.” Simmons recently has been in the spotlight for his portrayal of William Frawley in Being the Ricardos. This Redditor writes: “A complete nobody, but in ten years we will say ‘holy s**t they were on Law & Order!'”

A poster says: “I wish Claire Kincaid would come back… I’ve always wished her and jack would get to meet again. They can’t, for reasons :(!” Then this reply comes along: “This is my wish too. Maybe they can bring Jill Hennessy back as another one-off character (and give Jack a double-take, haha). I mean, they’ve had ‘repeat offender’ characters in the past (albeit in more minor roles…)”.

Another Show Fan Suggests Taking Storyline From Current History

A Law & Order fan suggests something from current history in a storyline: “If they did an episode based on officer Kim Potter – I would like to see Edie Falco play her”. And then this reply follows: “Kind of hard to not do an episode based on that same with one on George Floyd and Kyle Rittenhouse”.

Well, that will do for what the fans would like to see in the coming months. But for old-school fans, do you remember one episode where there was no case at all?

There was one and it was the Season 6 finale called Aftershock. We do see Detectives Lennie Briscoe, played by Jerry Orbach, and Rey Curtis, played by Benjamin Bratt, along with McCoy and Jill Hennessy’s Claire Kincaid. They react to seeing the execution of a convicted rapist and killer.

This dialogue reveals that the crime was massively disturbing…but some of the characters wonder: is the death penalty an ethical punishment? The question and their concerns are worth observing in these times and in the future, too.