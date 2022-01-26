‘Law & Order’: One Episode Broke from Norm and Didn’t Feature Any Cases

Law & Order broke into primetime over thirty years ago, forever changing the landscape of procedural dramas. Since the iconic series premiered, it has spawned multiple spin-offs including the massively popular Law & Order: SVU as well as the newest addition, Chris Meloni’s Law & Order: Organized Crime.

The concept behind Law & Order was a unique one that was very new to television. The series follows the law and order that takes place surrounding majorly intense crimes in New York City. The introduction narrative before each episode says it best: In the criminal justice system, the people are represented by two separate yet equally important groups: The police, who investigate crime, and the district attorneys, who prosecute the offenders. These are their stories.

Each episode begins with the New York City detectives as they respond to a crime; it ends as the criminals face consequences via the legal system. However, there is one episode within this original Law & Order series that veers from this formula. Instead, this particular installment focuses entirely on the detectives and the legal professionals within their personal lives.

‘Law & Order’ ‘Aftershock’ Changes the Formula

In the season six finale Aftershock, we see the cast of Law & Order in one of the show’s most emotionally charged episodes. And, it is the only Law & Order episode that doesn’t feature a case at all. Instead, this 1996 installment focuses entirely on the personal lives of the regular Law & Order players.

Aftershock follows Law & Order detectives Lennie Briscoe who is portrayed by Jerry Orbach and Rey Curtis who is played by Benjamin Bratt; as well as ADA’s Sam Waterson’s Jack McCoy and Jill Hennessy’s Claire Kincaid as they each react to their witnessing of the execution of a convicted rapist and killer. A killer which each one of the characters helped bring to justice. The dialogue reveals that the crime was massively disturbing…but some of the characters wonder: is the death penalty an ethical punishment?

The highly charged episode sees each one of the characters reacting in their own ways to the execution they had just witnessed. It also features Jennifer Garner in a moving guest-starring appearance. As the plot unfolds, tragedy strikes close to home; changing the series as it moved on to its seventh season.

After witnessing the execution, Claire Kincaid and Jack McCoy argue while driving back to the office. Kincaid ultimately decides to take a sick day. She is having a hard time rationalizing the death penalty, despite the heinous crime committed by the murderer. She is also struggling with the role she played in this particular instance. Elsewhere, Rey Curtis connects with Jennifer Garner’s character in an encounter that will soon have devastating effects on his marriage. And, Briscoe makes a choice that leads to one of the show’s most tragic moments.