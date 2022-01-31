‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Casts Jennifer Beals in Recurring Role

Law & Order: Organized Crime will have some new blood!

On Monday, January 31, Deadline broke the news that Jennifer Beals will join the cast of Law & Order: Organized Crime for its third season. She will be in a recurring role. The character does not have a name just yet, however, we know a few details about her. She will be the wife of Preston Webb (Mykelti Williamson). You’ll recall that he is a drug kingpin in New York City and in charge of the Marcy Corporation.

This isn’t Beals’ first time in the Law & Order franchise. She guest-starred on the original series back in 2007. The episode was entitled “Charity Case” and played the role of Sofia Archer.

The episode followed a celebrity couple who were out when the husband was shot. The killer is the father of the child that they adopted from Africa. He pled guilty in order to see his son. When officials brought the baby he claimed that it was not his son and it turned out to be true. The nanny would later reveal that the baby died and that the family covered it up. The couple paid the nanny to get rid of the baby and find another one.

Most recently, Beals starred in the original Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett as Madam Garsa. She also executive produces and co-stars in the show, The L Word: Generation Q.

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Dylan McDermott’s Exit?

Will Dylan McDermott leave Law & Order: Organized Crime as he was announced as a new character on FBI: Most Wanted role?

Dick Wolf’s universe consists of FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, FBI: International, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Chicago Med, Law & Order: SVU, Law & Order: Organized Crime. Additionally, a Law & Order revival will be airing soon.

Most Wanted will be losing one of its main stars, Julian McMahon, who played Jess LaCroix. McMahon will be exiting the series before the end of the current third season on CBS. Although it will be a loss to the series, they found a replacement, Dylan McDermott. So what does this mean for his Law & Order: Organized Crime character Richard Wheatley? Both of the series are set in the same universe. However, he will not be portraying the crime lord on the show as he will be a member of the FBI team on the show.

Despite the NBC and CBS networks, the FBI and Law & Order universes are connected. They did a crossover episode in 2020. It was a rare sight as the characters existed on two separate television networks. We do know that McDermott’s character and Jess LaCroix will not meet as he is departing before McDermott officially joins the cast. McMahon’s final episode will air on March 8. Deadline said that McDermott’s debut episode will be Episode 17 which will air sometime in April.