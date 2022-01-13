‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Fans Think a Former Character Is About To Make a Return

Rumors are circulating in the “Law & Order: Organized Crime” fandom about a specific character from the “SVU” show making a return appearance.

“Organized Crime” star Chris Meloni still starred on “Law & Order: SVU” back in 2005 when Marcia Gay Harden first appeared as FBI agent Dana Lewis. Harden’s character went on to appear in three more “SVU” episodes, making her final appearance in 2013. Lewis supposedly murdered her husband’s mistress and pinned the blame on someone else. When she got caught, Lewis got sentenced to 25 years in prison.

And that’s the last that fans ever thought they’d see of Harden as Lewis. But now, some “Law & Order” fans wonder if she’ll return based on a picture of “Organized Crime” cast members. On Reddit, one fan pointed out how Harden was seen in a picture with Dylan McDermott (Richard Wheatley) and Camryn Manheim (Kate Dixon). The original poster wonders if Lewis and Wheatley will team up as villains in a new episode.

Several “Law & Order” fans hope the rumors are true. They really loved Lewis on “SVU” and wish to see a better end to her story.

“Her character arc was truly heartbreaking to me, I absolutely loved Lewis. [Marcia Gay Harden’s] idea to bring her back (and explain she was undercover in prison) would be such a treat!” one fan commented on the post.

“She was one of my favorite return characters in 1.0. Her episodes were so much fun. The way they wrote her off the show was lazy and unforgivable. I hope she returns on OC,” another fan said.

Others called Harden’s abrupt exit as Lewis, “an ugly way to ax her character.”

It’s hard to say whether or not Harden will return. Some fans pointed out how the pic of the three “Law & Order” cast members looks more like a social gathering than a work-related meet-up.

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Alum Marcia Gay Harden Wants to Return as Dana Lewis

One thing working in “Law & Order” fans’ favor though: Marcia Gay Harden is on board with returning as Dana Lewis. Back in 2019, the star sat down with Entertainment Weekly to talk about her character’s unfortunate end.

“They gave me the script and I was like, no! Dana isn’t somebody who would murder somebody and cover it up all those years,” Harden told the outlet. “She wouldn’t do that.”

If Harden had her say, Lewis would get the ultimate redemption arc.

“I personally still think — Dick Wolf, I’m talking to you right now — I think we need to bust Dana out of prison, find out it was all a ruse, that she never did murder that person but she’s been undercover in prison all this time,” she said. “And then let’s have another episode!”

Time to start manifesting it, “Law & Order” fans.