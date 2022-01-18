‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Here’s Where You’ve Seen Sebastian McClane Actor Robin Lord Taylor Before

Robin Lord Taylor is a familiar face to TV viewers that watch Law & Order: Organized Crime. Where, though, have you seen him before?

It turns out that he has been one busy actor in many places. We will get some help thanks to an article by Looper. Also, we get an assist from some of the actor’s listings on IMDb. Taylor plays Sebastian McClane on the NBC police drama that airs on Thursday nights.

First, a little look at McClane. This cat is a hacker that just kind of almost looks like another version of Edward Snowden. This Law & Order: Organized Crime character is also known by his alias of Constantine. The dude has escaped from a high-security penitentiary. He is playing games and so are the FBI to get him.

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Actor Appeared In Other Series Shows

Second, did you know that Taylor has appeared in other Law & Order shows? He appeared in the OG franchise starter in a 2005 episode Sects. Lord would return in the same role in 2008 and 2010, respectively. No, he was not Constatine; we mean his character from that 2005 appearance. Then, in 2013, he appeared as Dylan on SVU.

Third, he did play Oswald Cobblepot, or The Penguin, on TV. Taylor was that bad bird on Fox’s Gotham between 2014-19. The series would tell origin stories about Batman, his enemies, and his allies. Many find Taylor’s version on TV instead of the film one by Danny DeVito as one of the best adaptations ever put to screen.

Fourth, he played a part in the third John Wick movie series starring Keanu Reeves. Taylor plays an administrator at the High Table’s offices. Taylor’s character does follow an order to deconsecrate the Continental Hotel. It allows the Table to mount a large-scale offensive and send their best assassins against Wick.

Lord Plays Parts On Netflix, AMC Series of Shows As His Career Grows

Fifth is from the Netflix show You. It follows a man named Joe, played by Penn Badgley, who serially stalks women. In Season 2, Joe attempts to assume a new identity in an effort to evade Candace. He recruits Will, played by Taylor, to help him do so.

Next up for the Law & Order: Organized Crime actor is the AMC series Kevin Can F*** Himself. The scenario follows a housewife named Allison who s done with her husband and his boorish ways. Now, Allison decides to have her spouse murdered. Taylor plays an ex-con named Nick who is out on parole and willing to make the murder look like a burglary gone wrong.

Other TV work includes The Good Wife, Life on Mars, and The Walking Dead.