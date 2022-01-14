Tonight is the night when an all-new Law & Order: Organized Crime comes to NBC and Bernie Stabler might find herself in trouble.

Over the years, Elliot Stabler has not always had the best relationship with his mother. However, it seems that the writers want to make the relationship between Bernadette and her son work. She has moved in with the NYPD detective and his kids. However, that might mean she finds herself in harm’s way.

In a preview that we saw earlier in the week, Richard Wheatley is out and causing chaos in the city. He is out for revenge on Stabler. Law & Order: Organized Crime might even go as far as putting Bernie in danger as the mob boss stops by the Stabler household.

Before the episode debuts tonight, Chris Meloni posted a photo from the upcoming episode. “Do not mess with Bernie,” the caption reads.

As Bernie makes more appearances on the show, fans are growing more infatuated with her. Ellen Burstyn does such a great job of bringing the character to life. Now, when she needs her son more than ever before, it appears he is ready to rise to the challenge.

With Wheatley running loose and having a hacker in his back pocket, Law & Order: Organized Crime is set to go wild. The mobster is dead set on setting the city on fire both metaphorically and likely literally. He is going to be all over the city and is going to get close to the Stabler family. Whether or not Elliot can stop him is the biggest question.

If there is one actor that loves this story arc it is none other the Richard himself, Dylan McDermott. Playing a villain that could almost rival someone out of a Batman movie has to be exciting.

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ McDermott Excited for New Episode

Ahead of the episode tonight, McDermott is getting ready to watch himself on TV. That tells me that this is going to be an episode that fans won’t want to miss. Wheatley was able to fool federal investigators into working with him on a case. Now, he has a hacker in his back pocket and is ready to let hell loose on NYC.

“[Wheatley’s] rhythm is a little different than both [SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime],” McDermott explained in an interview. “It’s very serpentine if you will. He does hang back and then he strikes and he does that over and over again. What’s happening now which I think is really amazing is there is this obsession between Stabler and Wheatley that is so fun because now it’s personal on both parts. So that in itself is just a great way to go to work.”

So, in an all-new Law & Order: Organized Crime there is going to be some serious issues going on. Stabler is going to be up against his arch-nemesis and his family is going to be relying on him to keep them safe through this time. Will the city be able to rely on him as well?