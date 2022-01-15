‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Chris Meloni Shares Hilarious Video of Rock N’ Roll Toddler

Ah, the power of rock ‘n roll. From toe-tapping to head-banging, sometimes you’ve just gotta move your body. Wasn’t that Elvis’s schtick with his hips, anyway? While some “Law & Order: Organized Crime” fans would have probably loved to see Chris Meloni shaking his hips, a recent Instagram post from the star actually gave them something much more wholesome instead.

The “Law & Order: Organized Crime” star shared a video that went viral a couple of years ago that shows a toddler really feeling the whole rock and roll thing. Instead of Elvis, the video features another legend in that realm: Little Richard. The video shows a little girl listening to Richard’s “Good Golly, Miss Molly” hit and coming up with her own dance for it. It’s probably the most wholesome thing you’ll see on the Internet today.

Check it out:

“Why rock n roll?” Meloni rhetorically asks in the caption of his wholesome Instagram post.

And while most of the fans can’t get enough of the adorable video, some also took it as an opportunity to tease the “Law & Order: Organized Crime” star about his show.

“This is so cute,” one comment innocently starts off. The rest of it then reads as follows: “Is this how you’re going to dance with Angie as Wheatley shoots lasers from his eyes?”

Yup. They went there.

The Fan-Favorite ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Rivalry Turns Up Another Notch

As “Law & Order: Organized Crime” fans prepare for another action-filled week, they’re holding their breath ahead of one scene in particular. Apparently, Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler and Dylan McDermott’s Richard Wheatley are going to duke it out in an elevator. We’re talking full-on WWE headbutts. And you know why?

All because of a woman and the deep-seated desire for revenge.

The Wheatleys have both been considered “guests” of the show, so it looks like their days may be numbered. In the meantime, though, they’re comfortable in their roles as a thorn in Stabler’s side.

Perhaps they’d all be better off throwing a nickel in the jukebox and listening to some Buddy Holly instead…

Chris Meloni Talks About School Bullies

Growing up, Chris Meloni reveals, kids at school weren’t always all that nice to him. In fact, it seems that he encountered a Richard Wheatley or two at a pretty young age. He told Interview Magazine:

“I have the same relationship to bologna that I have to Spam. And of course, kids used to rhyme my last name with it, and I must say, that’s one of the few times in my life that I’ve handled that kind of obnoxiousness well. That’s a low-level attempt at humor. Come on.”