‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Dylan McDermott Hilariously Gets ‘Ready’ to Watch Wheatley in New Episode

Law & Order: Organized Crime star Dylan McDermott prepares for the upcoming episode of the show in an unusual way.

In a video shared to his Instagram, McDermott runs towards the camera before breaking out into the robot. His fans ate up the humorous video. One commenter wrote: “As if Wheatley is so bad…I mean he does the freaking Robot! Respect!”

For the past two seasons, McDermott starred as Richard Wheatley on Organized Crime. His character is the direct opposite of series lead Elliot Stabler, played by Christopher Meloni. Wheatley is responsible for the death of Stabler’s wife Kathy, and much of the first season of the show followed that mystery.

“[Wheatley’s] rhythm is a little different than both [SVU and Organized Crime],” McDermott said in an interview. “It’s very serpentine, if you will. He does hang back and then he strikes and he does that over and over again. What’s happening now which I think is really amazing is there is this obsession between Stabler and Wheatley that is so fun because now it’s personal on both parts. So that in itself is just a great way to go to work.”

Additionally, McDermott said he primarily gets “out of the way” to let Wheatley take over, though he doesn’t explain if this involves doing the robot.

“By the time I put the clothes on and I start to daydream about what I’m going to do, I let Wheatley take over, whatever that incarnation is,” the actor explained. “I really try to step away from him and just let him go and let him be whoever he is. Sometimes I don’t know. There are moments when he does stuff that is just so outrageous.”

Law & Order: Organized Crime Star Reveals Criminal Past

McDermott once unpacked his own run-ins with the law, granted none of them involve committing murder.

“When I was a kid, I used to sell stolen Polo shirts on 14th Street,” McDermott explained. “I would look at GQ magazine, and think ‘oh man if one day I could ever… If I ever made it, I could be on the cover of GQ Magazine,’ as I was selling stolen…” Ultimately, McDermott appeared on the cover of the magazine in 1999, along with Will Smith and Tom Hanks.

When asked how he responded to the cops catching him selling stolen merchandise, McDermott’s answer was simple.

“You run,” the Organized Crime actor quipped. “You pick up the box and you just run… to the next corner. I never got busted. No, I kind of always had the eye out, you know, and I would sell them fast. One for fourteen, two for thirty-nine.”