‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Dylan McDermott Tapped as New Lead for ‘FBI: Most Wanted’

In a bit of news for Law & Order: Organized Crime fans, Dylan McDermott is going to be the new lead actor on FBI: Most Wanted.

That’s right. At some point, Richard Wheatley is going to come to an end and he’s going to take on another character. For him, it is kind of the best of both worlds as he goes from one Dick Wolf franchise to another one.

Let’s get some details in this article from Deadline. This news broke on Monday night and comes on the heels of FBI: Most Wanted lead actor Julian McMahon saying he was leaving the series.

‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Will Say Goodbye To Julian McMahon On March 8 Episode

The last time McMahon’s Jess LaCroix will be on FBI: Most Wanted is on March 8. McDermott will make his show debut this season with that episode slated for April. He will not be playing Wheatley on this show but another as-yet-unnamed character.

Over on Law & Order: Organized Crime, McDermott did sign a one-year series regular deal and he played the nemesis of Elliot Stabler, played by Chris Meloni. So, Richard Wheatley was quite popular and Wolf asked the actor to come on back for Season 2.

It was a sweet deal and allowed him to be a recurring character this season. Now, that’s out the door as McDermott heads on over to CBS, where FBI: Most Wanted airs as part of the FBI franchise.

McDermott Is Going To CBS Drama That Is A Top 10 Show In Wolf Franchise World

FBI: Most Wanted is part of CBS’ formidable FBI Tuesday lineup. The show is under the production guidance of Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, which is a division of the Universal Studio Group in association with CBS Studios. McDermott will be stepping into a Top 10 drama that averages 8.8 million viewers per week.

FBI: Most Wanted is executive produced by Wolf, David Hudgins, Todd Arnow, Arthur W. Forney, and Peter Jankowski.

The Law & Order: Organized Crime star earned his first Emmy nomination for the lead role in ABC’s The Practice. He was recently seen in Netflix’s Hollywood, which landed him his second Emmy nomination and returning to FX’s American Horror Story. He also stars in the feature King Richard. At CBS, McDermott previously co-headlined drama Stalker. He is repped by CAA and Industry Entertainment.

For those Law & Order fans, we don’t know how the Stabler-Wheatley connection will come to an end. That probably is being worked on by Wolf and his executive producers at this hour. Still, having an actor like McDermott as part of the Wolf world is a big get for a show like FBI: Most Wanted.