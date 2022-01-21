‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Hilariously Teases Dylan McDermott Over Date with On-Screen Ex-Wife

Christopher Meloni turned playful with his sworn Law & Order: Organized Crime enemy Dylan McDermott.

The social media fun, which unfolded Thursday afternoon, was all part of Meloni hyping tonight’s new episode. For those into such details, the episode is As Iago Is to Othello.

The Law & Order: Organized Crime star tweeted: “Watch ⁦Dylan McDermott⁩ get pouty when I talk about ⁦⁦Tamara Taylor⁩ tonight.” And yes, there’s video.

https://twitter.com/Chris_Meloni/status/1484302930585198593

Let’s Set That ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Scene

First, a quick, who’s-who primer for Law & Order: Organized Crime. Meloni, of course, is Elliot Stabler. His obsession during this eight-episode stretch of the series is Dylan McDermott’s Richard Wheatley. And McDermott’s character is a well-dressed, handsome manipulator as well as a shameless criminal. Tamara Taylor is Wheatley’s ex-wife, Angela. She might be a bigger manipulator than her ex.

But Wheatley wants Angela back. As for Angela, she also seems to be entertaining overtures from Stabler. Wheatley killed Stabler’s wife, Kathy, in the season premiere of Law & Order: Organized Crime last April, but the jury couldn’t reach a verdict in December’s trial.

Like Meloni, McDermott also hyped tonight’s episode. He posted a photo of himself. And his handsome face is covered with blood. Yes, Stabler is responsible for all that blood. He head butted Wheatley in an elevator fight.

First, the clip shows us that Stabler and Angela are out on a dinner date. The two are in a restaurant, sitting at a table in front of the window. Stabler strokes Angela’s hand. And Angela asks him “what is all of this.” Stabler responds “I thought I’d pretend to be in love with you.”

And lo and behold, Wheatley was watching through the window. Seeing his ex-wife with Stabler obviously sent his blood pressure through the roof. Later in the episode, Wheatley asked his ex what she was doing with Stabler. And Angela, who was blindfolded, coldly tells him “it’s none of your business.”

Then we see a delightful fight between Stabler and Wheatley. Stabler head-butts him and whispers “I had your wife.”

Stabler Fans Applauded His Mockery of Wheatley

Law & Order: Organized Crimes, or more specifically the subset of Stabler fans, applauded the fight and the mocking of McDermott.

“Oh good! I was wondering when the “digs” at each other was going to start for this episode!” one fan replied.

Another wrote: “Looking forward to this, glad that you are faking a relationship with Angela and making Wheatley jealous, I’m so here for that!!”

And another tweeted back: “is “I had your wife” supposed to be sexy? because it is.. what does that say about me? as a woman & as a feminist?” A Stabler fan tried to make her feel better: “It’s the Meloni effect.”

Meanwhile, about that name of the Law & Order: Organized Crime episode. It’s a reference to Othello, the Shakespearean play. Iago despises Othello. And he plans to destroy Othello by making him think that Othello’s wife is having an affair with another man.

Stick with Outsider. We’ll crunch all the episode details.