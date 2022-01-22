Law & Order: Organized Crime actor Robin Lord Taylor explained how his character measures up to his past role as the Penguin on Gotham. The actor starred in the latter series for five seasons, playing a larger-than-life supervillain and mobster. For Taylor, the fun of playing Sebastian McClane is that he’s a different kind of villain than Oswald Cobblepot.

“And it’s new for me too, to be on the other side,” Taylor told CinemaBlend. “Because when I was on Gotham, I was the one who would come in. I was playing a character who would come into the room and have all of these plots and plans and setting all this dastardly stuff in motion. On this one, Dylan enters, and he’s being Richard Wheatley in all of his like grotesque splendor, and McClane just gives him nothing. You know what I mean? And it’s different for me, and really fun exercise to play. Then I get the front row seat of watching Dylan McDermott just do his thing, and it’s just awesome.”

While McClane is hardly innocent, he is nowhere near the mastermind that Cobblepot was. On Organized Crime, that role is filled by Richard Wheatley, played by Dylan McDermott. Additionally, the actor explained that the world of Organized Crime differs significantly from that of Gotham. One is a gritty, realistic take on the criminal underworld, and the other is a campy, comic-inspired take on the same concept.

“It’s totally different, and it’s funny, too, because it’s such a fun new experience,” Taylor continued. “Because it’s contemporary now. Like, it’s the world as close to the world that you and I live in. You know what I mean? Unlike Gotham, where it’s just like, you know, it’s Gotham City. It’s iconic. It’s the ’70s and it’s like the 2020s all at the same time.”

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Praises New York City

Additionally, Taylor said one of the highlights of filming Organized Crime is spending more time in New York City. Previously, he both grew up in the city and filmed Gotham there.

“Oh, it’s been incredible,” Taylor explained. “And the cherry on the sundae is the fact that I’m shooting in my hometown in New York City. Also there are crew members on this show that were on Gotham. We were a family on that show, and just everyone loved each other, truly, truly loved each other. So then to be back on the streets of New York, in like this iconic show, this iconic world. And, you know, over there is my friend that I worked with in Gotham City. It’s just, it’s so great. And I’m having the time of my life.”

All five seasons of Gotham are streaming on Netflix. New episodes of Law & Order: Organized Crime air Thursdays at 10 p.m. Eastern on NBC.