‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Robin Lord Taylor Explains His Character’s Relationship to Richard Wheatley

Law & Order: Organized Crime actor Robin Lord Taylor recently explained his character’s complex relationship with Richard Wheatley. Taylor plays Sebastian in the crime drama. Sebastian is a hacker who escaped prison along with some others. And it’s recently been revealed that Wheatley and Sebastian know each other. They met on a correctional facility bus.

And while he had dinner with Wheatley and Wheatley’s wife, Angela, Wheatley noted that Sebastian had to stay on the move or get caught.

So what is the nature of this relationship? Are they allies? And what’s next for Sebastian?

Robin Lord Taylor explained what’s next for Sebastian moving forward.

“He does need to keep moving around, just because he’s got Stabler hunting for him and as we know, Stabler doesn’t give up. So, he’s gotta stay one step ahead of him. It’s really interesting because he has to work with Richard Wheatley. Wheatley sprung him from jail. So now he’s sort of stuck working for this person that he maybe not necessarily agrees with on any sort of moral level,” Taylor explained in. a recent interview with TV Insider.

So while it’s clear Sebastian doesn’t care for Wheatley, he owes him a massive debt.

“But then at the same time, there are loose ends that he wants to tie up since he was imprisoned. So, he is also using Wheatley, so it’s a really fun dance that they’re doing in the next episode. And yeah, again, staying two steps ahead of Stabler, they sort of need each other to do that,” he continued.

Richard Wheatley Threatens to Burn The Whole City in A Trailer for the Next ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Episode

As most fans would guess, Elliot Stabler was completely right when he assumed that Richard Wheatley was making a fool out of law enforcement. Wheatley was supposed to work with them as an informant, but as fans have seen, he can’t be trusted.

In a new trailer for the upcoming episode, Richard Wheatley threatens to burn down the whole city. And now that he’s out of prison and walking around as a free man, he has plenty of time and recourse to plot against Stabler.

Wheatley makes it clear that he’s on a path of revenge, even coming for Elliot Stabler’s family at one point. And Stabler, of course, doesn’t take lightly again, telling Wheatley if he ever steps near his family again, he’ll kill him.

If you want to catch the next episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime which is sure to be an eventful one, the show airs every Thursday night at 10/9 Central following new episodes of Law & Order: SVU.

