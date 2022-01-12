‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Says ‘Only a Matter of Time’ Until Stabler Nabs Sebastian McClane

It’s only a matter of time before Law & Order: Organized Crime’s little game of cat and mouse comes to an end.

That game, of course, includes escaped fugitive Sebastian McClane and Detective Elliot Stabler. Thanks to Richard Wheatley, the hacker is loose on the streets of New York City. And it’s Stabler’s job to hunt him down.

However, McClane is smart. So he’s been able to evade Stabler for two episodes now. But as McClane’s actor, Robin Lord Taylor, told TV Insider today, Stabler is smarter. So it won’t be long before his character is a jailbird once again.

“When Stabler’s got his eye on you and he’s hunting you down, it’s only a matter of time until he gets you because he’s Stabler, he’s legend,” Taylor told the publication.

Sebastian McClane isn’t anything like Stabler’s current nemesis, Richard, though. So when the two finally meet face to face, Taylor isn’t expecting major drama. He actually assumes the two characters will like each other.

Robin Lord Taylor describes his character as a “good person who has gone wrong” who still has a “true” heart. So not only would McClane never try to hurt Stabler, he actually understands why the detective has to put him back behind bars.

“I think when they do meet, at least on McClane’s side, because again, he is an altruistic person, he has respect for Stabler. He doesn’t hate the cops,” Taylor explained. “He hates the systems that enable inequality in society. That’s what Sebastian hates, but he understands what Stabler is trying to do, so there’s respect there.”

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Angela and Richard Wheatley Won’t Be Getting Back Together

Richard Wheatley has been making a lot of enemies on Law & Order: Organized Crime. And his ex-wife may be number one on that list.

This season on Organized Crime, Richard Wheatley has put Angela Wheatley through hell. And while it’s common for scorned television wives to return to their husbands for the sake of the plot, Angela isn’t considering a round two.

“If your husband’s killed your son, and then tries to kill you twice, there’s not much going back,” Angela’s actress Tamara Taylor told TV Insider.

In fact, Angela may have other plans for her ex. As of lately, she has been faking memory loss and blaming it on Richard’s attempt to kill her. And in current episodes, it seems as though she may be hatching a plan for revenge.

“I’d be willing to wage a guess that she’d like to see him dead if she could,” she added. “She’s too smart for that, but whatever she’s up to, I don’t think she’s in love with Richard.”