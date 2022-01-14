‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Teases an Epic Elevator Fight

The tease for next week’s Law & Order: Organized Crime is so much obnoxious fun.

Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) get into a fight. That’s nothing novel. It’s just that the fighting venue is a tight fit of an elevator.

This new scene from Law & Order: Organized Crime almost could be between two large dogs worried about the other sniffing his trees. You’d see the same type of fight unfold on a middle-school playground, although it’s doubtful any kid can deliver a bloody head butt as awesome as Stabler.

So what’s this all about? No doubt, Stabler and Wheatley are playing mind games. The biggest challenge for either of these two is losing his cool.

This time, the fight is over a girl. See, told you it has its roots in the playground. Here’s the lead-up to this Law & Order: Organized Crime elevator-sized cage match.

In Thursday’s episode, called As Nottingham Was to Robinhood, we see a ton of scenes with Angela Wheatley (Tamara Taylor), Richard’s ex-wife. Angela may be as manipulative as either Stabler or Wheatley. She’s good at playing the game. (We’re still not sure of her squad goals).

Stabler wants to win over Angela so she can tell him more of her ex-husband’s criminal secrets. And he realizes Wheatley’s ego is the key to distract him. Conversely, Wheatley still is obsessed with Stabler and he’ll do anything to ruin his life.

So about that Law & Order: Organized Crime elevator scene. It teases the action in As Iago Is to Othello (more about that later).

The scene opens as Stabler and Angela sit at a restaurant. The two also happen to be in front of a window. So anyone walking by could see when Stabler reached over and kissed Angela on the hand. Guess what? Wheatley was stalking the two of them.

So back at the restaurant, Angela asks Stabler “what is all of this?” Stabler coos “thought I’d pretend to be in love with you.”

Next, we see Wheatley and Angela together. She’s blindfolded but doesn’t look like a hostage. “What were you doing with Stabler,” her ex-husband asks. She sneers: “It’s none of your business.”

Then the video abruptly transitions to the two men in the elevator. Stabler delivers a head butt to Wheatley’s handsome face. “I am the best,” Wheatley exclaims,

“I had your wife,” as Stabler snaps back.

The next episode is As Iago Is to Othello, as Law & Order: Organized Crime goes Shakespeare, at least in the general theme. Iago is the antagonist in Othello. And either Stabler or Wheatley can be the antagonist in this scenario. Or maybe it’s Angela.

Here’s the plot tease from NBC: “Stabler asks Bell to have his back when they’re called in to defend their actions. Jet and Malachi work together to pin down Wheatley. Cho and Maldonado go undercover to watch Angela.”

Sebastian (or if you’re a hacker, Constantin) still is around. Angela, who we know is working with Wheatley, kept Sebastian from turning himself in during Thursday’s episode. She did so by charming him and making him feel special. Angela even went so far as to pack a small bag for the super hacker, including some food and warm clothing.

Stick around for the next episode. We promise, there will be at least one fight.