‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: What Can We Expect From Episode 12 Next Week?

In looking ahead to Law & Order: Organized Crime next week in Episode 12 from Season 2. What might it hold for Stabler and others?

Let’s see what will be going down with some help from Matt & Jess.

For starters, we will get a new chance to have a fresh, new angle appear in the Wheatley case.

Yes, we’re talking about Richard Wheatley, played by Dylan McDermott, and his wife Angela, played by Tamara Taylor.

See, Elliot Stabler, played by Chris Meloni, has just about had it with Wheatley. Do you blame him?

No. This story arc spinning around Richard has people just looking the other way about Angela.

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Character Is Getting Her Facade Cracked

Remember when she put on quite a show for Elliot about her illness? Oh brother. Another Law & Order: Organized Crime moment.

She’s faked its badness. Angela also has been the keeper of secrets. We all know that stuff runs its course and things begin to crumble.

This plan has worked for Angela. But the cracks are showing and look at some of the evidence. There is a chance that it is falling apart due to an undercover mission.

(Spoiler Alert! Here are details about next Thursday’s episode.)

Here is a synopsis for next week’s tour on the Law & Order show.

“Stabler asks Bell to have his back when they’re called in to defend their actions. Jet and Malachi work together to pin down Wheatley. Cho and Maldonado go undercover to watch Angela.”

Next Week’s Episode Puts Us At Halfway Point In This Storyline

OK, Outsiders, this Episode 12 would put us halfway through this storyline.

It’s hoped that progress can be made about getting this character played by Dylan McDermott.

Stabler, though, has crossed the line so many more times than we can count.

Bell might be wearing down. Elliot, though, is dogged to nab Richard Wheatley by the long arm of the law.

We’re just going to have to wait and see how this all shakes out.

Law & Order: Organized Crime airs on Thursday nights at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central, on NBC.

In case you didn’t know, Meloni had not been a part of the Law & Order franchise since leaving SVU a few seasons ago. But the new series happened to pique his interests and the rest is history.

It is just amazing to see him back on the scene and playing Stabler once again. Longtime fans still catch their SVU fix but have been giving his new show a chance, too.

Those eagle-eyed fans still have it in their hearts to see Stabler and Olivia, played by Mariska Hargitay, have a romance. Who knows what might happen?