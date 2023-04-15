‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Will Have a Short Season 4: Here’s Why

Law & Order: Organized Crime will return next season but the series will have a shorter episode order from NBC. It will be Season 4 for the series that stars Christopher Meloni as Detective Elliot Stabler. But TVLine is reporting that Organized Crime will just be getting 13 episodes. Law & Order and SVU managed to snag 22-episode orders.

Reportedly, producers have a specific plan in mind for the series, which works better with fewer episodes. Law & Order: Organized Crime premiered in 2021, finally reuniting Mariska Hargitay and Meloni’s Olivia Benson and Stabler in occasional crossovers. Meloni starred in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit for the first 12 seasons, and when he returned to the role 10 years later to star in OC, Stabler’s relationship with Benson was like nothing had changed, PopCulture reports.

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’s Renewal Looked Like It Was On The Fence

Organized Crime‘s renewal initially seemed that it would be on the fence. The series has gone through five showrunners since its premiere. With just three seasons under its belt, that is a bit troubling. However, it looks like NBC has no concerns about it, and the reduced episodes order is merely for storyline purposes; there shouldn’t be anything to worry about.

Along with the renewals of the Law & Order series, the One Chicago franchise managed to score renewals for all three of its shows as well. This means that Dick Wolf will continue dominating weeknights heading into the 2023-24 broadcast season, as all three FBI shows on CBS will also return. If anything, there may be fewer episodes of Law & Order: Organized Crime, but there is still plenty of content to go around.

New Episodes For The Show Are Due To Return On April 26

New episodes of Law & Order: Organized Crime are set to return on April 26. With the season winding down, it’s likely the series will start to set up for the next season, even if it’s not much. It’s hard to tell where Organized Crime will take things, but either way, it’s going to be something to look out for on TV.

NBC has yet to announce official finale dates for their shows, but they are expected to be sometime in mid-late May. Though with a reduced Season 4, it wouldn’t be surprising if they decide to hold off until mid-season 2024 to premiere the episodes.

Meloni recently celebrated his 62nd birthday and fans flooded social media with their happy wishes. One fan went so far as to prepare a video compilation of his best moments. Meloni saw it and replied on Twitter, “Awe.some. Appreciate the time and effort. Cheers and thank you.”