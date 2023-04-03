‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’s Christopher Meloni Has Awesome Reaction to Fan’s Birthday Tribute

Over the weekend, fans of Law & Order: Organized Crime star Christopher Meloni took to social media to celebrate his 62nd birthday.

Among the birthday greetings he received, Christopher Meloni found one that he would so amazing that he had to respond to it. Twitter user, the chris meloni project, posted a video of the actor in his best and funniest moments. “Awe.some,” the Law & Order star declared. “Appreciate the time and effort. Cheers and thank you.”

Awe.some. Appreciate the time and effort.

Cheers and thank you https://t.co/QA8iREtHv0 — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) April 2, 2023

Other fans also sent Meloni some sweet birthday greetings. “Happy birthday, Chris,” one fan wrote. “You are one of my favorites both on [and] off the screen.”

Another fan of Meloni’s went on to add, “Happy birthday, Chris. I want you to be so healthy, happy, and purposeful with your loved ones. I am proud of you and I want you to know that I respect your ability to think.”

Christopher Meloni is currently wrapping up the third season of his Law & Order spinoff. The series first premiered in April 2021 and quickly became a huge hit among the franchise’s fans. Meloni reprised his role as Law & Order: SVU character Elliott Stabler. The crime drama is now waiting on the news of its renewal.

Christopher Meloni Spoke His Popularity Growth Over the Years & Being Called a ‘Zaddy’

While speaking to PEOPLE in October 2022, Christopher Meloni reflected on his popularity and how it has grown in the later years of his life. “It’s a second act to a certain degree,” he said about the attention. The actor then spoke about being called a “zaddy.”

“It’s a gas. It’s fun. I don’t know, has anyone else been crowned Zaddy?” Meloni stated. “Once it’s bestowed upon you, you have to just ride that horse as long as you can.”

Also speaking about his wife, Sherman Williams, and her reaction to his “zaddy” status, Christopher Meloni said she doesn’t mind it. “My wife, she’s lovely, she gets it. Meaning she’s like, ‘Eh, whatever.’ My kids, on the other hand, invariably once a month, it’s ‘Really? Really?’ Their friends will send them a meme that’s come out or whatever.”

The actor also said he believes that his children actually get it.”It’s cool because we all have a good goof with it,” Meloni continued. “My children’s friends bust my chops, but it’s all fun. It’s an honor.”

In regards to enjoying every minute of his acting career, Meloni said that age is a wondrous thing. “You hope that with time you get a little wiser, get a little more patient and really come from a place of more maturity, which I translate to clarity and love.”

In regards to what’s the best part of aging, Meloni added, “Really just having an attitude of enjoying the ride. It’s great. Are you kidding me? I’m 61 years old and a zaddy. The lucky streak continues.”