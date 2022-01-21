‘Law & Order’ Revival Drops Tense Teaser Trailer Ahead of February Premiere

Just as fans settled in for a Law & Order kind of Thursday, NBC tossed out a hype clip for the original series.

After all, Law & Order, the series that inspired so many spinoffs, is premiering on Feb. 24. Check that, the series isn’t really premiering. It’s relaunching after a 10-year pause.

The Law & Order official Twitter account posted a short clip that really was a montage featuring Sam Waterston as Jack McCoy, with glimpses of the Statue of Liberty and some of the new characters.

There’s a courtroom, then Waterston, as the district attorney, says: “It’s ok to play the hero as long as you win.”

The clip then flashes to Odelya Halevi as assistant district attorney Samantha Maroun. Then it was on to Jeffrey Donovan as senior detective Frank Cosgrove. And we saw a glimpse of Hugh Dancy as assistant DA Nathan Price.

And the clip, which played throughout Thursday’s Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime, ended with dun dun dun dun daaaaaa.

The one that started it all. #LawAndOrder Season 21 premieres Thursday, February 24 on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/aj9pW5CdjA — 𝐋𝐀𝐖 & 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑 (@lawandordertv) January 21, 2022

Law & Order Fans Loved the Promo Video

Fans delighted in looking at the clip. Any morsel is greeted with cheers.

One fan tweeted: “the series that started it all: Dun Dun. Calendar is marked!” Another wrote: “THE EXCITEMENT IN MY ENTIRE BODY RIGHT NOW.” (The caps were the fan’s idea).

Production for the 21st season of Law & Order started in December. And we don’t know much about plot lines. Even the names of the new characters didn’t come out until earlier this month.

Waterston is the obvious star. And he was the last cast announcement. Dick Wolf, who created the show, loved revealing the news.

“Very few casting announcements have ever given me this much pleasure,” Wolf said in a statement to the media. “Since day one, Sam has had perfect pitch when it comes to Jack McCoy as a character who both reflects and expands our ability to understand the law. He is the ultimate conscience of the show.”

Waterson’s McCoy is the second-longest-running character in Law & Order history. He’s topped by behind S. Epatha Merkerson’s Anita Van Buren. Waterston appeared in 16 seasons, while Merkerson was in 17. Obviously, Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson and Ice-T’s Fin surpassed them both, but they both are in the SVU universe. The spinoff is in its 23rd season.

Here’s the Rest of the Cast for the Relaunch

Anthony Anderson is the other returning cast member from the original show, which ran from 1990-2010. Anderson will reprise his role as Detective Kevin Bernard.

Merkerson is a major cast member of Chicago Med, another Dick Wolf creation. So she’s not going to be on the new, refurbished Law & Order, unless she makes a guest appearance.

Camryn Manheim is the sixth cast member. She’ll play Lt. Kate Dixon.

The NBC prime-time series will take a hiatus for about a month. That’ll allow the Winter Olympics in Beijing to take over the airwaves.